LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
eknath shinde Middle East War indian map air india’ christopher nolan bigg boss 20 latest world news AI acquisition business news ugc net Android 17 18k gold price Algeria national football team g7 eknath shinde Middle East War indian map air india’ christopher nolan bigg boss 20 latest world news AI acquisition business news ugc net Android 17 18k gold price Algeria national football team g7 eknath shinde Middle East War indian map air india’ christopher nolan bigg boss 20 latest world news AI acquisition business news ugc net Android 17 18k gold price Algeria national football team g7 eknath shinde Middle East War indian map air india’ christopher nolan bigg boss 20 latest world news AI acquisition business news ugc net Android 17 18k gold price Algeria national football team g7
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
eknath shinde Middle East War indian map air india’ christopher nolan bigg boss 20 latest world news AI acquisition business news ugc net Android 17 18k gold price Algeria national football team g7 eknath shinde Middle East War indian map air india’ christopher nolan bigg boss 20 latest world news AI acquisition business news ugc net Android 17 18k gold price Algeria national football team g7 eknath shinde Middle East War indian map air india’ christopher nolan bigg boss 20 latest world news AI acquisition business news ugc net Android 17 18k gold price Algeria national football team g7 eknath shinde Middle East War indian map air india’ christopher nolan bigg boss 20 latest world news AI acquisition business news ugc net Android 17 18k gold price Algeria national football team g7
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > Should You Choose Air India’s New Cheaper ‘Basic’ Fare? Check Baggage, Meal Rules And What’s Included

Should You Choose Air India’s New Cheaper ‘Basic’ Fare? Check Baggage, Meal Rules And What’s Included

Air India has launched a new 'Basic' fare on select domestic routes, which includes 15 kg of checked baggage but no complimentary meals. Here's what's included, what's not, and who should consider booking it.

Should You Choose Air India's New Cheaper 'Basic' Fare? Check Baggage, Meal Rules And What's Included
Should You Choose Air India's New Cheaper 'Basic' Fare? Check Baggage, Meal Rules And What's Included

Published By: Priyanka Roshan
Published: Wed 2026-06-17 12:50 IST

Air India’s new ticket option can save passengers money but there’s a catch The airline has introduced a new “Basic” fare on selected domestic routes, offering travellers a cheaper ticket if they are willing to give up some of the extras that normally come with a flight, such as a free meal. The move is part of Air India’s broader strategy to provide passengers with more flexibility in how they travel and what they pay for. The new fare may be a draw for budget-conscious flyers, but it’s important for travellers to know exactly what is and isn’t included before they book.

The airline says that not all travellers want an all-inclusive ticket. Some passengers are simply after the cheapest fare possible and don’t mind doing without services such as free meals. The introduction of the ‘Basic’ fare is in line with Air India’s pro-consumer philosophy, acknowledging the fact that different travellers have different preferences. “With the unbundling of some services, Air India is giving price-conscious travellers the option to pay only for what they need, while still providing full-service for those who want an all-inclusive experience,” the airline said.

The new fare will be in addition to Air India’s existing fare families of Value, Classic and Flex which were introduced in 2024 and continue to be offered.

You Might Be Interested In

What do passengers get in the new basic fare option?

The basic fare is currently only available in economy class and includes:

15kg check-in baggage allowance
7kg cabin baggage allowance
Complimentary tea or coffee on board

But unlike the airline’s other fare categories, there are no free meals with this fare.

Passengers who wish to have meals during their journey can book them at least 24 hours before their journey. Meal options include vegetarian meal, non-vegetarian meal, Jain meal, and diabetic meal.

What happens to pre-ordered meals if flight changes occur?

According to Air India, travellers who purchase food separately will find flight changes less stressful.

In case of a change in your initial itinerary, your pre-ordered meals will automatically be transferred to the new flight. In case the transfer of pre-ordered meals is not possible, travellers will get a refund.

How does the basic fare differ from the value, classic and flex fares?

The biggest difference is what’s included in the ticket.

The new Basic fare is about offering a lower entry price, while Value, Classic and Flex fares still include complimentary meals, as well as other benefits that increase as the fare selected increases.

Most importantly, Air India states that the basic fare is an option and does not replace any of its existing fare categories.

Where can passengers book the basic fare?

For the moment the new fare will only be available on selected domestic routes as a pilot.

The basic fare option can only be booked by passengers through Air India’s own channels, such as the Air India website, the Air India mobile app, the contact centre and airport ticketing offices.

The airline is to seek customer feedback before deciding whether to offer the deal on more routes.

Should passengers choose the basic fare?

It depends on the way you travel. If you usually travel light, do not eat onboard meals and only want the lowest fare, the basic ticket may help you cut down your travel cost.

But if you’re looking for an all-inclusive experience, Air India’s existing Value, Classic or Flex fares are probably a better value, especially when you consider the cost of add-on services.

The new Basic fare might be a good option for travellers who don’t need any extra services. But before you book, it’s worth weighing up whether a marginally more expensive fare is better value overall when all the inclusions are taken into account.

Also Read: Jio IPO Soon? Mukesh Ambani’s Jio May File Draft Papers Ahead Of Reliance’s 49th AGM, Says Report

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Should You Choose Air India’s New Cheaper ‘Basic’ Fare? Check Baggage, Meal Rules And What’s Included
Tags: air india’business newshome-hero-pos-7

RELATED News

How Quickly Can India Expect Economic Gains from the Strait of Hormuz Reopening?

SpaceX vs Amazon: Inside Staggering $2.85T Jolt That Changed Wall Street Rankings

Jio IPO Soon? Mukesh Ambani's Jio May File IPO Draft Papers Ahead Of AGM: Report

Gold & Silver Rates Today, 17 June: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold and 999 Silver Rates Across Major Indian Cities

International Business Summit & Awards 2026 Concludes Successfully in Jaipur; 150+ Entrepreneurs, MSMEs and Startup Founders Participate

LATEST NEWS

Gujarat TAT HS Result 2026 Declared: How to Download Scorecard and Check Qualifying Marks

LIVE | Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 17.06.2026, Sambad Dear Spark 1 PM Wednesday Bumper Lottery Result OUT: Check Complete List Online | ₹1 Crore Ticket No 70H 59696

‘Ye S*le B***ike Log’: Sanjay Raut Abuses Rebel MPs, Asks Media 'Not to Cut' Remarks

Wipro To Set Up Applied AI Centre Of Excellence To Implement Anthropic Claude Models

Haunted 3D Echoes Of The Past Box Office Collection Day 5: Vikram Bhatt’s Horror Sequel Goes For Steady Run Crosses Rs 15 Crore Mark

Commercial Ships Face Fresh Attacks In Strait Of Hormuz Despite US-Iran Deal

Did US Show PoK As Part Of Pakistan In Pacific Command Graphic? Map Triggers Outrage

RBI Young Professional Recruitment 2026: Check Eligibility, Selection Process and How to Apply

Delhi Weather Today June 17, 2026: When Will It Rain?

Should You Choose Air India’s New Cheaper ‘Basic’ Fare? Check Baggage, Meal Rules And What’s Included

Should You Choose Air India’s New Cheaper ‘Basic’ Fare? Check Baggage, Meal Rules And What’s Included

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Should You Choose Air India’s New Cheaper ‘Basic’ Fare? Check Baggage, Meal Rules And What’s Included

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Should You Choose Air India’s New Cheaper ‘Basic’ Fare? Check Baggage, Meal Rules And What’s Included
Should You Choose Air India’s New Cheaper ‘Basic’ Fare? Check Baggage, Meal Rules And What’s Included
Should You Choose Air India’s New Cheaper ‘Basic’ Fare? Check Baggage, Meal Rules And What’s Included
Should You Choose Air India’s New Cheaper ‘Basic’ Fare? Check Baggage, Meal Rules And What’s Included

QUICK LINKS