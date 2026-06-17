Should You Choose Air India’s New Cheaper ‘Basic’ Fare? Check Baggage, Meal Rules And What’s Included

Air India’s new ticket option can save passengers money but there’s a catch The airline has introduced a new “Basic” fare on selected domestic routes, offering travellers a cheaper ticket if they are willing to give up some of the extras that normally come with a flight, such as a free meal. The move is part of Air India’s broader strategy to provide passengers with more flexibility in how they travel and what they pay for. The new fare may be a draw for budget-conscious flyers, but it’s important for travellers to know exactly what is and isn’t included before they book.

The airline says that not all travellers want an all-inclusive ticket. Some passengers are simply after the cheapest fare possible and don’t mind doing without services such as free meals. The introduction of the ‘Basic’ fare is in line with Air India’s pro-consumer philosophy, acknowledging the fact that different travellers have different preferences. “With the unbundling of some services, Air India is giving price-conscious travellers the option to pay only for what they need, while still providing full-service for those who want an all-inclusive experience,” the airline said.

The new fare will be in addition to Air India’s existing fare families of Value, Classic and Flex which were introduced in 2024 and continue to be offered.

What do passengers get in the new basic fare option?

The basic fare is currently only available in economy class and includes:

15kg check-in baggage allowance

7kg cabin baggage allowance

Complimentary tea or coffee on board

But unlike the airline’s other fare categories, there are no free meals with this fare.

Passengers who wish to have meals during their journey can book them at least 24 hours before their journey. Meal options include vegetarian meal, non-vegetarian meal, Jain meal, and diabetic meal.

What happens to pre-ordered meals if flight changes occur?

According to Air India, travellers who purchase food separately will find flight changes less stressful.

In case of a change in your initial itinerary, your pre-ordered meals will automatically be transferred to the new flight. In case the transfer of pre-ordered meals is not possible, travellers will get a refund.

How does the basic fare differ from the value, classic and flex fares?

The biggest difference is what’s included in the ticket.

The new Basic fare is about offering a lower entry price, while Value, Classic and Flex fares still include complimentary meals, as well as other benefits that increase as the fare selected increases.

Most importantly, Air India states that the basic fare is an option and does not replace any of its existing fare categories.

Where can passengers book the basic fare?

For the moment the new fare will only be available on selected domestic routes as a pilot.

The basic fare option can only be booked by passengers through Air India’s own channels, such as the Air India website, the Air India mobile app, the contact centre and airport ticketing offices.

The airline is to seek customer feedback before deciding whether to offer the deal on more routes.

Should passengers choose the basic fare?

It depends on the way you travel. If you usually travel light, do not eat onboard meals and only want the lowest fare, the basic ticket may help you cut down your travel cost.

But if you’re looking for an all-inclusive experience, Air India’s existing Value, Classic or Flex fares are probably a better value, especially when you consider the cost of add-on services.

The new Basic fare might be a good option for travellers who don’t need any extra services. But before you book, it’s worth weighing up whether a marginally more expensive fare is better value overall when all the inclusions are taken into account.

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