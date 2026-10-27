Silver Price Crash: Why Is Silver Falling Again? Prices Plunge ₹2.26 Lakh From Record High As Gold Suffers A Sharp Decline

On Tuesday, both precious metals opened lower on the MCX. Silver is now less than half of its January peak, and gold has also lost ground in October.

A Tuesday Morning That Added To The Pain

Anyone who checked the commodity screens on Tuesday morning saw the same story as in recent weeks: red. When trading opened on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), silver and gold both slipped, extending a slide that has gathered pace through October.

For silver, which has been losing ground for weeks, it was one more step down from a peak that once seemed unstoppable.

What Happened To Silver On Tuesday

Silver futures for the 4 December expiry had closed the previous trading day at ₹1,95,793 per kg. On Tuesday, they opened ₹2,238 cheaper, at ₹1,93,555 per kg. Traders and investors who saw the bubble form in the earlier months now describe it as having burst.

A Month Of Mostly Falling Prices

October has been hard on silver. Barring a day or two, the month has been a story of falling prices. Futures had closed at ₹2,23,706 per kg on September 30, the last trading day of the previous month. Since October 1, silver has become ₹30,151 per kg cheaper.

Far Below The Record

The scale of the fall is clearer when set against the peak. In January, silver futures crossed the ₹4 lakh mark for the first time and touched a record of ₹4,20,048 per kg. From that level, the metal is now ₹2,26,493 per kg cheaper. In simple terms, the current price is less than half the record.

Gold Is Not Spared

Gold has also had a rough October. The 24 karat variety had closed at ₹1,49,036 per 10 grams on the last trading day of September. At ₹1,42,581 on Tuesday, it has lost ₹6,455 in the month so far.

How Gold Fared On Tuesday

Gold began the second trading day of the week on a weaker note. It had closed at ₹1,43,073 per 10 grams on Monday and dropped to ₹1,42,581 at the opening bell, a fall of ₹492 per 10 grams in one stroke.

The Question Everyone Is Asking

The headline question, why silver is falling, is still without a clear answer in the numbers alone, and traders and analysts are watching for what happens next. The next few sessions will show whether silver and gold are finding a floor, or whether the slide has further to run. Buyers who waited for a better price may now be tempted, while those who bought near the peak are left counting losses. Much will depend on how the metals trade over the coming days.

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