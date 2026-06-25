Sims and Sonani Jewellers Unveil Bridal Collection at GBS Fashion Week

Surat (Gujarat) [India], June 24: Fashion designer and celebrity stylist Seema Kalavadia’s label Sims and Surat-based Sonani Jewels unveiled their latest bridal collections at GBS Fashion Week, held to mark the first anniversary celebrations of Global Business Social (GBS).

The bridal showcase emerged as one of the major attractions of the two-day mega business summit and fashion week, presenting a curated collection designed for the upcoming wedding season.

The showcase featured bridal ensembles designed by Seema Kalavadia, blending contemporary aesthetics with traditional craftsmanship, complemented by Sonani Jewels’ lab-grown diamond jewellery collection. The presentation highlighted coordinated bridal looks that reflected evolving wedding fashion trends while retaining classic elegance.

Sonani Jewels, which operates one of the country’s largest lab-grown diamond jewellery showrooms in Surat, also introduced its latest wedding jewellery collection during the event.

A total of 15 looks were presented on the runway, featuring 12 female models, two male models, and a showstopper appearance. The showstopper outfit was showcased by Miss India 2026. Each presentation combined bridal couture and lab-grown diamond jewellery, creating a unique wedding fashion experience that received an enthusiastic response from guests and fashion enthusiasts.

The collaborative showcase brought together the design expertise of Sims and the jewellery craftsmanship of Sonani Jewels, enabling both brands to present their latest wedding collections on a common platform. They also highlighted emerging trends for the forthcoming wedding season.

GBS Fashion Week was organised as part of the first anniversary celebrations of Global Business Social and attracted entrepreneurs, business leaders, designers, and distinguished guests from across the country. Gujarat’s Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi and Union Minister for Jal Shakti CR Patil were among the prominent dignitaries who participated in the event.

The programme was organised with the efforts of Dr. Malay Parekh, Raj Singh, Ankit Panwala, and the GBS team. The fashion week featured multiple thematic showcases by renowned designers, with the Sims and Sonani Jewellers bridal showcase emerging as one of the highlights.