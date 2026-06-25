LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
NEET answer key Taylor Swift Iran news Vande Bharat Bollywood news Ketan Agarwal ab de villiers Iran-Pakistan euclid telescope bengaluru Sujata Karthikeyan pakistan amitabh bachchan earthquake Dheeraj Dhoopar NEET answer key Taylor Swift Iran news Vande Bharat Bollywood news Ketan Agarwal ab de villiers Iran-Pakistan euclid telescope bengaluru Sujata Karthikeyan pakistan amitabh bachchan earthquake Dheeraj Dhoopar NEET answer key Taylor Swift Iran news Vande Bharat Bollywood news Ketan Agarwal ab de villiers Iran-Pakistan euclid telescope bengaluru Sujata Karthikeyan pakistan amitabh bachchan earthquake Dheeraj Dhoopar NEET answer key Taylor Swift Iran news Vande Bharat Bollywood news Ketan Agarwal ab de villiers Iran-Pakistan euclid telescope bengaluru Sujata Karthikeyan pakistan amitabh bachchan earthquake Dheeraj Dhoopar
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
NEET answer key Taylor Swift Iran news Vande Bharat Bollywood news Ketan Agarwal ab de villiers Iran-Pakistan euclid telescope bengaluru Sujata Karthikeyan pakistan amitabh bachchan earthquake Dheeraj Dhoopar NEET answer key Taylor Swift Iran news Vande Bharat Bollywood news Ketan Agarwal ab de villiers Iran-Pakistan euclid telescope bengaluru Sujata Karthikeyan pakistan amitabh bachchan earthquake Dheeraj Dhoopar NEET answer key Taylor Swift Iran news Vande Bharat Bollywood news Ketan Agarwal ab de villiers Iran-Pakistan euclid telescope bengaluru Sujata Karthikeyan pakistan amitabh bachchan earthquake Dheeraj Dhoopar NEET answer key Taylor Swift Iran news Vande Bharat Bollywood news Ketan Agarwal ab de villiers Iran-Pakistan euclid telescope bengaluru Sujata Karthikeyan pakistan amitabh bachchan earthquake Dheeraj Dhoopar
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > Sims and Sonani Jewellers Unveil Bridal Collection at GBS Fashion Week

Sims and Sonani Jewellers Unveil Bridal Collection at GBS Fashion Week

Sims and Sonani Jewellers Unveil Bridal Collection at GBS Fashion Week

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Thu 2026-06-25 11:57 IST

Surat (Gujarat) [India], June 24: Fashion designer and celebrity stylist Seema Kalavadia’s label Sims and Surat-based Sonani Jewels unveiled their latest bridal collections at GBS Fashion Week, held to mark the first anniversary celebrations of Global Business Social (GBS).

You Might Be Interested In

The bridal showcase emerged as one of the major attractions of the two-day mega business summit and fashion week, presenting a curated collection designed for the upcoming wedding season.

Sims and Sonani Jewellers Unveil Bridal Collection at GBS Fashion Week

The showcase featured bridal ensembles designed by Seema Kalavadia, blending contemporary aesthetics with traditional craftsmanship, complemented by Sonani Jewels’ lab-grown diamond jewellery collection. The presentation highlighted coordinated bridal looks that reflected evolving wedding fashion trends while retaining classic elegance.

Sonani Jewels, which operates one of the country’s largest lab-grown diamond jewellery showrooms in Surat, also introduced its latest wedding jewellery collection during the event.

Sims and Sonani Jewellers Unveil Bridal Collection at GBS Fashion Week

A total of 15 looks were presented on the runway, featuring 12 female models, two male models, and a showstopper appearance. The showstopper outfit was showcased by Miss India 2026. Each presentation combined bridal couture and lab-grown diamond jewellery, creating a unique wedding fashion experience that received an enthusiastic response from guests and fashion enthusiasts.

The collaborative showcase brought together the design expertise of Sims and the jewellery craftsmanship of Sonani Jewels, enabling both brands to present their latest wedding collections on a common platform. They also highlighted emerging trends for the forthcoming wedding season.

GBS Fashion Week was organised as part of the first anniversary celebrations of Global Business Social and attracted entrepreneurs, business leaders, designers, and distinguished guests from across the country. Gujarat’s Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi and Union Minister for Jal Shakti CR Patil were among the prominent dignitaries who participated in the event.

The programme was organised with the efforts of Dr. Malay Parekh, Raj Singh, Ankit Panwala, and the GBS team. The fashion week featured multiple thematic showcases by renowned designers, with the Sims and Sonani Jewellers bridal showcase emerging as one of the highlights.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Sims and Sonani Jewellers Unveil Bridal Collection at GBS Fashion Week
Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

CSM Technologies Ltd’s Rs. 145.78 crore Initial Public Offering to open June 24, 2026

How Soumik Bandyopadhyay Is Guiding Indian Promoters Through Generational Transitions

Greenman Viral Desai to Develop Urban Forest in Surat’s Sarthana Nature Park

From Chatbots To Cardiac Signals: Scanbo’s Ashissh Raichura On India’s Next Health AI Test

5 Vande Bharat Routes Changing How India Travels

LATEST NEWS

NEET UG 2026 Answer Key Released

Venezuela Earthquake: 164 Confirmed Dead, Thousands Feared Buried Under Rubble

Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Wedding Date Revealed? The Couple Reportedly Planning $20 Million Madison Square Garden Wedding

How Much Did The Iran War Cost The US?

5 Vande Bharat Routes Changing How India Travels

‘You Taught Me What Love Is’: Disha Patani Mourns Death Of Beloved Dog Bella And Cat Jasmine

Who Killed Ketan Agarwal? Siya Goyal, Chetan Chaudhary Blame Each Other As Murder Probe Deepens

Virat Kohli’s Return Costs Yashasvi Jaiswal His Place in India’s England ODI Squad? AB de Villiers Explains Harsh Selection Call

Shehbaz Sharif Refuses To Share Umbrella With Prez Zardari

Manappuram VPN IBE Awards 2026 Honours Leaders in Business, Technology and Cinema

Sims and Sonani Jewellers Unveil Bridal Collection at GBS Fashion Week

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Sims and Sonani Jewellers Unveil Bridal Collection at GBS Fashion Week

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Sims and Sonani Jewellers Unveil Bridal Collection at GBS Fashion Week
Sims and Sonani Jewellers Unveil Bridal Collection at GBS Fashion Week
Sims and Sonani Jewellers Unveil Bridal Collection at GBS Fashion Week
Sims and Sonani Jewellers Unveil Bridal Collection at GBS Fashion Week

QUICK LINKS