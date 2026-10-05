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Home > Business News > Sindhu Trade Links Promoter Group Executes Off-Market Share Transfers; Vir Sen Sindhu, Rudra Sen Sindhu Raise Stakes

Sindhu Trade Links Promoter Group Executes Off-Market Share Transfers; Vir Sen Sindhu, Rudra Sen Sindhu Raise Stakes

Sindhu Trade Links Promoter Group Executes Off-Market Share Transfers; Vir Sen Sindhu, Rudra Sen Sindhu Raise Stakes

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Mon 2026-10-05 16:54 IST

New Delhi [India], October 5: Promoter group members of Sindhu Trade Links Limited have carried out a series of off-market inter-se transfers in the company’s shares, according to disclosures filed under Regulation 29(2) of SEBI’s Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers Regulations, 2011. The transactions were executed on September 30, 2026. 

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Vir Sen Sindhu acquired 3.43 crore shares, representing 1.86% of the company’s voting capital. Following the transaction, his holding increased from 10.81 crore shares, or 5.87%, to 14.24 crore shares, equivalent to 7.73%.

Rudra Sen Sindhu acquired 3.04 crore shares, or 1.65%, raising his stake from 4.77% to 6.42%.

Meanwhile, promoter group members Dev Suman Sindhu, Vrit Pal Sindhu and Satya Pal Sindhu transferred shares through off-market inter-se transactions.

Dev Suman Sindhu sold 3.04 crore shares, reducing the holding from 4.74% to 3.09%. Vrit Pal Sindhu sold 1.74 crore shares, bringing the stake down from 6.04% to 5.10%, while Satya Pal Sindhu transferred 1.70 crore shares, lowering the holding from 5.48% to 4.56%.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Sindhu Trade Links Promoter Group Executes Off-Market Share Transfers; Vir Sen Sindhu, Rudra Sen Sindhu Raise Stakes
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Sindhu Trade Links Promoter Group Executes Off-Market Share Transfers; Vir Sen Sindhu, Rudra Sen Sindhu Raise Stakes

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Sindhu Trade Links Promoter Group Executes Off-Market Share Transfers; Vir Sen Sindhu, Rudra Sen Sindhu Raise Stakes
Sindhu Trade Links Promoter Group Executes Off-Market Share Transfers; Vir Sen Sindhu, Rudra Sen Sindhu Raise Stakes
Sindhu Trade Links Promoter Group Executes Off-Market Share Transfers; Vir Sen Sindhu, Rudra Sen Sindhu Raise Stakes
Sindhu Trade Links Promoter Group Executes Off-Market Share Transfers; Vir Sen Sindhu, Rudra Sen Sindhu Raise Stakes
Sindhu Trade Links Promoter Group Executes Off-Market Share Transfers; Vir Sen Sindhu, Rudra Sen Sindhu Raise Stakes

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