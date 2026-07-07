This Asian City Has Been Named The World’s Most Expensive For Luxury Living Again; Here’s Why

Luxury has never been cheap, but if there’s one place where it comes with the highest price tag, it’s Singapore. For the fourth year running, the Global Wealth and Lifestyle Report has ranked the city-state as the world’s most expensive city for high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs).

The report ranks the cost of living luxuriously for the rich in some of the world’s biggest cities. It follows the price of luxury homes, cars, fine dining, designer shopping, private education, business-class travel, jewellery and other top-end goods and services.

This year’s results show that as global wealth continues to rise, currency movements, geopolitical uncertainty and shifting consumer tastes will be increasingly important drivers of luxury spending, rather than inflation alone.

Why Singapore Continues To Hold The Top Spot

Singapore has once again held onto the top spot, thanks to a combination of expensive housing, high vehicle ownership costs and a strong Singapore dollar.

Domestically prices haven’t soared but the strong local currency has made luxury goods and services more expensive in dollar terms, pushing the city up the global rankings.

Singapore’s political stability, resilient economy and excellent global connectivity are also key reasons why it remains a preferred destination for wealthy entrepreneurs, investors and multinational executives, the report also points out.

Zurich Advances To Second Place

The Swiss city’s move of three places to second this year marks the biggest change in position among the best-ranked locations. In Zurich, however, a stronger Swiss franc rather than an upward surge in prices locally drove the gains. The Swiss franc has been a safe haven for investors during a period of global uncertainty, making luxury goods relatively more expensive in Zurich.

Zurich still attracts the world’s rich because of its stable economy and business-friendly environment.

Monaco Jumps To Third Place

For the first time since the launch of the Lifestyle Index in 2020, Monaco is now in the top three.

Ultra-luxury real estate, favourable tax policies and an exclusive lifestyle are what make the Mediterranean principality a magnet for billionaires. Monaco has climbed the rankings this year because of the very high prices of residential property and the strong Euro.

London, Hong Kong Remain Among Most Expensive

Hong Kong dips down to fourth, falling one rank, but remains one of the most costly destinations on the globe for luxury. The city’s luxury real estate segment and its retail segment, as well as its place as a leading international monetary destination, all help make affluent lifestyles cost much more.

London, meanwhile, dropped to fifth after almost topping the rankings last year. The British pound moved in line with the US dollar, but not the stronger euro and Swiss franc, which limited London’s rise against other European cities, the report said.

Asia Still Dominates The Rankings

The Asia-Pacific is still on track to be one of the world’s biggest wealth-creation centres.

Five cities from the region are in the global top 10: Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Sydney and Bangkok.

Sydney gained the most this year, jumping six places to eighth. Higher import costs for premium products and a stronger Australian dollar were to blame for the rise, the report said.

Luxury prices across the Asia-Pacific region still rose 7.4% in US dollar terms, below the global average.

Europe Sees Biggest Cost Hike

Europe had the biggest increase in the cost of living for luxury goods among all regions.

Average prices in European cities rose 14.1% in US dollar terms, reflecting, in large part, the strength of the euro and Swiss franc.

Barcelona remained static but Zurich, Monaco, Paris, Milan and Frankfurt all moved up the rankings. London was one of the few cities in Europe to fall but it was still in the top five.

Dubai Falls As The Americas Retreat

Dubai slipped to 14th this year but the report said the fall should not be seen as the city becoming cheaper.

Other cities have simply got more expensive, instead. The UAE dirham is pegged to the US dollar, so currency movements elsewhere have also affected it.

The report also states that its research was done before the latest conflict in Iran, implying that the newest geopolitical events in the Middle East were not considered in the rankings.

The second noteworthy change is that, for the first time in three years, no city from the Americas made it into the global top 10.

New York is still the region’s top city, followed by São Paulo. Santiago and Mexico City also climbed the rankings, helped by higher local prices and favourable currency movements.

Wealthy Consumers Change Spending Habits

The report also sheds light on how wealthy consumers are changing their spending behaviour.

Geopolitical uncertainty has become a major global concern, with 82% to 95% of respondents in these regions expressing concern or being very concerned about global developments.

With increasing wealth, spending patterns are becoming increasingly uneven. The report describes this as a “two-speed luxury economy”.

High-net-worth individuals in the Asia-Pacific and Middle East continue to spend big on luxury experiences, while consumers in Europe, North America and Latin America have become more circumspect.

Spending on experiences – particularly luxury holidays, premium hotels and fine dining – continues to outpace spending on material goods across all regions.

Top 5 Most Expensive Cities For Luxury Spending In 2026

1. Singapore

2. Zurich

3. Monaco

4. Hong Kong

5. London

What Makes These Cities So Expensive For The Rich?

Latest rankings show that inflation is no longer the only thing that determines the cost of living for the luxury set. Wealthy clients are increasingly looking at strong currencies, premium real estate markets and global economic stability when deciding where to spend and invest.

Driven by its financial security, global links and high-quality lifestyle, Singapore has continued to lead for a fourth successive year, while economic changes, including the strengthened European currencies, have seen Swiss banks and the principality of Monaco enter higher on the list.

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