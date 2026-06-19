LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cocktail 2 business news 18 carat gold price caste system Barmer Murder Case El Tri mumbai law and order Accenture impact on IT stocks crime news Chhattisgarh Crime News Anthropic CEO bjp benjamin netanyahu Angadveer Cocktail 2 business news 18 carat gold price caste system Barmer Murder Case El Tri mumbai law and order Accenture impact on IT stocks crime news Chhattisgarh Crime News Anthropic CEO bjp benjamin netanyahu Angadveer Cocktail 2 business news 18 carat gold price caste system Barmer Murder Case El Tri mumbai law and order Accenture impact on IT stocks crime news Chhattisgarh Crime News Anthropic CEO bjp benjamin netanyahu Angadveer Cocktail 2 business news 18 carat gold price caste system Barmer Murder Case El Tri mumbai law and order Accenture impact on IT stocks crime news Chhattisgarh Crime News Anthropic CEO bjp benjamin netanyahu Angadveer
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cocktail 2 business news 18 carat gold price caste system Barmer Murder Case El Tri mumbai law and order Accenture impact on IT stocks crime news Chhattisgarh Crime News Anthropic CEO bjp benjamin netanyahu Angadveer Cocktail 2 business news 18 carat gold price caste system Barmer Murder Case El Tri mumbai law and order Accenture impact on IT stocks crime news Chhattisgarh Crime News Anthropic CEO bjp benjamin netanyahu Angadveer Cocktail 2 business news 18 carat gold price caste system Barmer Murder Case El Tri mumbai law and order Accenture impact on IT stocks crime news Chhattisgarh Crime News Anthropic CEO bjp benjamin netanyahu Angadveer Cocktail 2 business news 18 carat gold price caste system Barmer Murder Case El Tri mumbai law and order Accenture impact on IT stocks crime news Chhattisgarh Crime News Anthropic CEO bjp benjamin netanyahu Angadveer
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > Six Students Script Their Success Story by Becoming Authors

Six Students Script Their Success Story by Becoming Authors

Six Students Script Their Success Story by Becoming Authors

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Fri 2026-06-19 12:32 IST

New Delhi [India], June 17: Twin Win, a leading educational institution focused on nurturing communication, creativity, personality development, and profile building among students, organised a special event. The event was to celebrate young talent and provide students with opportunities to transform their ideas into meaningful creations.

The event displayed Twin Win’s belief that education extends beyond textbooks and that students grow most effectively when they are encouraged to think independently, communicate confidently, and express themselves creatively. Through experiential learning, personalised guidance and student-led initiatives, participants were provided with platforms to develop 21st-century skills that lead not only to academic growth but also to long-term personal and professional development.

You Might Be Interested In

The programme highlighted Twin Win’s strong and continued commitment to helping students discover their strengths, build confidence, and develop a strong and effective profile through practical experiences in writing, public speaking, and creative expression.

The spotlight of the programme was the launch of six independently authored books written by student authors. These books represented months of imagination, discipline, creative thinking, and consistent effort and stood as examples of how young minds can turn ideas into published work.

The books launched during the event included:

  • A Legacy Made, A Legacy Passed — by Parth Pandey
  • The Empire’s Unsolved Mystery — by Krishiv Agrawal
  • The Masked Rivalry — by Manya Bhurat
  • The Curse of Lucos — by Shoubhit Harish Amin
  • Perfection: A Masquerade — by Diya Khandelwal
  • To Fit In — by Shreeyash Agarwal

Along with the book launch, students also showcased their journalistic and critical abilities through ‘The Indian Resolve Magazine’, a national-level magazine covering aspects of young and aspiring India. The magazine brought together student perspectives, original ideas, and thoughtful articles, encouraging participants to explore writing as a medium of expression and informed dialogue.

Contributors to the magazine included Ojasv Mehta, Shreeyash Agarwal, Diya Khandelwal, Shoubhit Harish Amin, Manya Bhurat, Krishiv Agrawal, Chaitanya Dhoni, Kriyaansh Chhajer, Jeevika Bhatt, Aadhya Bhansali, Noorpreet Kaur, Pragnay Sati, and Pradyut Tewari.

Through this initiative, students strengthened their research, analytical, and communication skills while learning the value of expressing ideas with clarity, confidence, and responsibility.

The event further expanded the scope of student expression through ‘Yuvaan Radio’, where students took on the role of radio presenters and shared their voices through engaging audio content and storytelling. This segment encouraged confidence, public speaking, and effective communication while allowing students to experience creative media first-hand.

Students participating in Yuvaan Radio included Pragnay Sati, Kriyaansh Chhajer, Aadhya Bhansali, Noorpreet Kaur, Jeevika Bhatt, Pradyut Tewari, Shreeyash Agarwal, Chaitanya Dhoni, and Diya Khandelwal.

Twin Win’s leadership team, including Vaibhav Pande, CEO and Co-founder; Anshul Vashisht, COO and Co-founder; and Mayank Garg, CFO and Co-founder, attended the event, who appreciated the students’ efforts and highlighted the importance of building a strong profile and working on creativity, communication, and personality development alongside academic achievement.

The mentor team, comprising Ayana Chauhan, Amrita Shah, Mohit Devtalla and Monika Kandpal, also congratulated the students and acknowledged their dedication and zeal throughout the journey.

The event concluded as a celebration of imagination, expression, and growth, strengthening Twin Win’s commitment to empowering young individuals with the confidence, communication skills, and mindset required to create their own space and lead in the world.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Six Students Script Their Success Story by Becoming Authors
Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

NMA Hosts 4th J. N. Tata Memorial Lecture in Navsari

Why Are IT Stocks Falling Today? Infosys, TCS Tumble After Accenture Outlook

RIL AGM 2026: Jio IPO, AI, — What to Expect From Mukesh Ambani's Address

Gold & Silver Prices Today: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold and 999 Silver Rates Across Major Indian Cities

Northeast India’s Medical Education Boom Positions Tripura as an Emerging Destination for Aspiring Doctors

LATEST NEWS

A Heart That Almost Stopped — and the Mission It Started

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Trailer Out: Tom Holland Returns To A World That Has Forgotten Him

AP SSC ASE Result 2026 Out at results.bse.ap.gov.in; Check Scorecard and Pass Percentage

Manali Drowning In Garbage? Viral Video Leaves Tourists And Nature Lovers Shocked

Viral Video: Haryanvi Dancer Dimple Chaudhary Declines Photo Request, Leads To Heated Clash With Fans

Toy Story 5 Movie Review: Woody And Friends Return With Nostalgia, Humour And A Powerful Message

19 June 2026 Horoscope Today: Daily Astrology Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

Mumbai BEST Bus Strike Hits 25 lakh Commuters: What Is The Union Demanding from Govt?

Which Doctor to Consult for Which Disease?

‘Virat Kohli Will Play For 3-4 More Years’: RCB CEO Makes Huge Statement on Former Skipper’s IPL Future

Six Students Script Their Success Story by Becoming Authors

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Six Students Script Their Success Story by Becoming Authors

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Six Students Script Their Success Story by Becoming Authors
Six Students Script Their Success Story by Becoming Authors
Six Students Script Their Success Story by Becoming Authors
Six Students Script Their Success Story by Becoming Authors

QUICK LINKS