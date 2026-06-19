Six Students Script Their Success Story by Becoming Authors

New Delhi [India], June 17: Twin Win, a leading educational institution focused on nurturing communication, creativity, personality development, and profile building among students, organised a special event. The event was to celebrate young talent and provide students with opportunities to transform their ideas into meaningful creations.

The event displayed Twin Win’s belief that education extends beyond textbooks and that students grow most effectively when they are encouraged to think independently, communicate confidently, and express themselves creatively. Through experiential learning, personalised guidance and student-led initiatives, participants were provided with platforms to develop 21st-century skills that lead not only to academic growth but also to long-term personal and professional development.

The programme highlighted Twin Win’s strong and continued commitment to helping students discover their strengths, build confidence, and develop a strong and effective profile through practical experiences in writing, public speaking, and creative expression.

The spotlight of the programme was the launch of six independently authored books written by student authors. These books represented months of imagination, discipline, creative thinking, and consistent effort and stood as examples of how young minds can turn ideas into published work.

The books launched during the event included:

A Legacy Made, A Legacy Passed — by Parth Pandey

The Empire’s Unsolved Mystery — by Krishiv Agrawal

The Masked Rivalry — by Manya Bhurat

The Curse of Lucos — by Shoubhit Harish Amin

Perfection: A Masquerade — by Diya Khandelwal

To Fit In — by Shreeyash Agarwal

Along with the book launch, students also showcased their journalistic and critical abilities through ‘The Indian Resolve Magazine’, a national-level magazine covering aspects of young and aspiring India. The magazine brought together student perspectives, original ideas, and thoughtful articles, encouraging participants to explore writing as a medium of expression and informed dialogue.

Contributors to the magazine included Ojasv Mehta, Shreeyash Agarwal, Diya Khandelwal, Shoubhit Harish Amin, Manya Bhurat, Krishiv Agrawal, Chaitanya Dhoni, Kriyaansh Chhajer, Jeevika Bhatt, Aadhya Bhansali, Noorpreet Kaur, Pragnay Sati, and Pradyut Tewari.

Through this initiative, students strengthened their research, analytical, and communication skills while learning the value of expressing ideas with clarity, confidence, and responsibility.

The event further expanded the scope of student expression through ‘Yuvaan Radio’, where students took on the role of radio presenters and shared their voices through engaging audio content and storytelling. This segment encouraged confidence, public speaking, and effective communication while allowing students to experience creative media first-hand.

Students participating in Yuvaan Radio included Pragnay Sati, Kriyaansh Chhajer, Aadhya Bhansali, Noorpreet Kaur, Jeevika Bhatt, Pradyut Tewari, Shreeyash Agarwal, Chaitanya Dhoni, and Diya Khandelwal.

Twin Win’s leadership team, including Vaibhav Pande, CEO and Co-founder; Anshul Vashisht, COO and Co-founder; and Mayank Garg, CFO and Co-founder, attended the event, who appreciated the students’ efforts and highlighted the importance of building a strong profile and working on creativity, communication, and personality development alongside academic achievement.

The mentor team, comprising Ayana Chauhan, Amrita Shah, Mohit Devtalla and Monika Kandpal, also congratulated the students and acknowledged their dedication and zeal throughout the journey.

The event concluded as a celebration of imagination, expression, and growth, strengthening Twin Win’s commitment to empowering young individuals with the confidence, communication skills, and mindset required to create their own space and lead in the world.