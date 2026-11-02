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Home > Business News > SK Finance Reports Strong H1 FY27 Performance, PAT Grows 25% to Rs 225 Crore

SK Finance Reports Strong H1 FY27 Performance, PAT Grows 25% to Rs 225 Crore

SK Finance Reports Strong H1 FY27 Performance, PAT Grows 25% to Rs 225 Crore

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Mon 2026-11-02 17:45 IST

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 2: SK Finance Limited, one of India’s leading NBFCs, today announced its financial results for the half year ended September 30, 2026, reporting a strong performance driven by sustained business momentum, disciplined risk management, robust customer demand, and continued investments in technology.

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Key Highlights:

  • Assets Under Management (AUM) reaches ₹16,682 crore as of September 30, 2026, registering 16% YoY growth.
  • Profit After Tax (PAT) stands at ₹225 crore for H1 FY27, registering 25% YoY growth.
  • Continued focus on technology-led innovation, customer experience and expanding business reach.

During H1 FY27, the Company reported a Profit After Tax (PAT) of ₹225 crore, registering a 25% YoY growth. Assets Under Management (AUM) stood at ₹16,682 crore as on September 30, 2026, marking a 16% YoY increase. The growth reflects the Company’s continued focus on expanding its asset-backed lending portfolio across commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, tractors, construction equipment and secured business loans.

SK Finance continues to strengthen its market presence through a network of 700+ branches across 12 states and 2 Union Territories, supported by a team of over 13,000 employees. The Company also maintains a strong credit profile with long-term ratings of AA-/Stable from ICRA and CARE Ratings, AA-/Positive from India Ratings, and a short-term rating of A1+.

SK Finance Reports Strong H1 FY27 Performance, PAT Grows 25% to Rs 225 Crore

Commenting on the performance, Mr Rajendra Kumar Setia, Managing Director & CEO, SK Finance Limited, said, “Our H1 FY27 performance reflects the strength of our business model, consistent execution and the trust placed in us by our customers, dealer partners and lending institutions. The 25% growth in PAT and continued expansion in AUM demonstrate the resilience of our diversified lending portfolio and our commitment to sustainable, responsible growth. As we continue to deepen our presence across markets, we are also focused on expanding our footprint in the southern and eastern parts of India, tapping into new growth opportunities and strengthening our reach across underserved markets. Our focus remains on disciplined underwriting, operational excellence and delivering greater value to our stakeholders. Looking ahead, SK Finance will continue to strengthen its technology capabilities, deepen customer relationships and drive sustainable growth while maintaining prudent risk management and capital discipline.”

About SK Finance Limited

Founded in 1994, SK Finance Limited is one of India’s leading non-banking financial companies with a diversified asset-backed lending portfolio across commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, tractors, construction equipment, secured business loans and home renovation mortgage loans. The Company operates across 12 states and 2 Union Territories through a network of 700+ branches, supported by over 13,000 employees, combining deep market reach with technology-enabled lending, robust risk management, and a customer-first approach.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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SK Finance Reports Strong H1 FY27 Performance, PAT Grows 25% to Rs 225 Crore
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SK Finance Reports Strong H1 FY27 Performance, PAT Grows 25% to Rs 225 Crore

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SK Finance Reports Strong H1 FY27 Performance, PAT Grows 25% to Rs 225 Crore
SK Finance Reports Strong H1 FY27 Performance, PAT Grows 25% to Rs 225 Crore
SK Finance Reports Strong H1 FY27 Performance, PAT Grows 25% to Rs 225 Crore
SK Finance Reports Strong H1 FY27 Performance, PAT Grows 25% to Rs 225 Crore
SK Finance Reports Strong H1 FY27 Performance, PAT Grows 25% to Rs 225 Crore

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