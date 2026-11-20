The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) has held discussions with United Nations Special Rapporteur on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Heba Hagrass on improving access to skill training, employment and entrepreneurship opportunities for persons with disabilities in India.

The discissions held on Thursday as part of Hagrass’s official visit to India, focused on removing barriers that prevent persons with disabilities from accessing vocational training, obtaining certifications and securing sustainable employment.

During the meeting, Additional Secretary of MSDE Niranjan Kumar Sudhansu emphasised the need to make accessibility an integral part of the country’s skill development ecosystem, ensuring that training translates into meaningful employment and economic independence.

“Access to training must translate into the freedom to choose a vocation, demonstrate competence and progress in the world of work,” Sudhansu said. He also underlining the importance of connecting skill development with livelihood opportunities.

The discussions also emphasised on the need to make training infrastructure, digital learning platforms, study materials and assessment procedures more accessible. The ministry also stressed the importance of providing reasonable accommodation, assistive technologies and specialised support through trained instructors and assessors.

The key focus of the discussion was on integrating accessibility measures into mainstream skill development programmes rather than limiting opportunities for persons with disabilities to specialised training initiatives.

The meeting also examined ways to improve employment prospects after training, with an emphasis on greater industry participation, accessible workplaces and support during the transition from skill development programmes to jobs.

The discussions covered opportunities for persons with disabilities in both government and private-sector employment, while highlighting the need for employers to create more inclusive workplaces.

Entrepreneurship and self-employment also featured prominently, with the participants discussing the importance of access to finance, mentorship, technology and markets to help persons with disabilities establish and sustain their own businesses.