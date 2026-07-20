Small-Cap Stock Elitecon International Gains After SEBI Eases Banking Restrictions; Here’s What Happened

Elitecon International Ltd shares rose over 2 per cent in Monday’s trade after the company announced progress in restoring its banking operations after a clarification issued to banks by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). The update comes amid the company continuing to face regulatory proceedings arising from an interim SEBI order issued earlier this year.

Elitecon International shares were trading at Rs 18.24 apiece on the NSE, down 2.07 per cent from the previous close, at around 1:58 pm. During the session, the stock touched an intraday high of Rs 19.86.

Banking Operations Are Slowly Normalising

Elitecon International said in a regulatory filing that the company was informed by SEBI on July 16 that it had issued a clarification to the concerned banks after the company sought operational relief. Later, Kotak Mahindra Bank communicated that the lien or restriction on its bank account has been removed.

The company said it is now contacting its other banks to put the clarification in place. However, it said that it has not received a copy of SEBI’s clarification directly and will provide further details on the scope and implementation once it gets the document.

Elitecon thanked the market regulator for resolving operational issues caused by restrictions on its bank accounts.

“We sincerely thank SEBI for considering the operational difficulties placed before it and for issuing the clarification to the concerned banks. This development will support the Company’s efforts to meet its legitimate commitments towards employees, vendors, customers and other stakeholders. The Company respects the regulatory process and will continue to cooperate fully while pursuing its lawful rights and contentions,” the company said.

What triggered the banking restrictions?

This is the latest development after SEBI had passed an ex parte interim order on March 30, 2026, against Elitecon International, its promoter and certain other persons.

Accordingly, SEBI has imposed restrictions on debits from the bank accounts of the noticees, subject to certain conditions. The regulator had clarified that its observations are only prima facie and the investigations and related proceedings are still on. No conclusive findings have been reached so far.

Elitecon has denied the allegations and said it is resorting to its legal rights in the regulatory process and continuing to follow the directions of SEBI.

The company had filed its preliminary reply to SEBI on June 25 after coming under the inspection process. It also expects to lodge further detailed submissions within timeframes determined by the regulator.

Business Activity Were Impacted

The banking restrictions have materially impacted its day-to-day operations during the quarter ended June 30, 2026, it said. Restrictions impacted routine payments, business transactions and operational commitments.

The company, to address these issues, made a representation to SEBI on July 10 seeking operational relief to ensure continuity of business and protect the interests of employees, vendors, customers and shareholders.

According to the company, the latest clarification from SEBI is a significant step towards normalising business operations while the regulatory proceedings continue independently.

Company’s Next Priorities

Elitecon said its immediate priority is to restore normal banking access, clear legitimate business payments, strengthen its workforce and complete its financial reporting for FY 2025-26.

The company also plans to improve its governance and compliance framework and to meet all statutory and regulatory requirements on time.

It added that as banking operations gradually normalise, we plan to start recruiting afresh and carefully evaluate new business opportunities.

“Our immediate focus is on normalising banking and business operations, restoring vendor and customer relationships, supporting our employees, strengthening governance and compliance f unctions, and progressing the Company’s financial reporting obligations. We are grateful to our shareholders and other stakeholders for their patience and confidence during this challenging period. The Company remains determined to emerge stronger, more resilient and better positioned for sustainable growth.”

Elitecon also said its June quarter performance should be viewed in light of the extraordinary operating difficulties caused by the banking restrictions and not as a reflection of the company’s long-term business capabilities.

The company said it is being assisted by its professional advisers and legal counsel in dealing with the ongoing legal and GST-related matters and it remains committed to resolving them through due process in a separate statement.

Elitecon Share Price Performance

Despite Monday’s gains, Elitecon International’s stock has come under heavy pressure in recent months. The small-cap stock has lost more than 32 per cent in the past month, around 58 per cent in the past three months, nearly 75 per cent in six months, and nearly 85 per cent in the past year. But the recent update on its banking operations seemed to buoy investor sentiment in Monday’s session.