Small-Cap Stock Elitecon International Jumps 9%; What’s Driving the Rally?

Shares of Elitecon International have remained under pressure amid weak market sentiments. On Thursday’s trading session, the small-cap stock rose more than 9% at one point before giving up some gains as investors cashed in. The volumes with which the rally had begun were high, and a rally across the Indian stock markets helped small-cap companies once again catch the limelight. The stock market BSE opened on strong volumes and opened at Rs 24.51, hitting a high of Rs 26 against the previous Rs 23.88 on the BSE. However, the company later erased gains in intraday trade and was trading around Rs 24. The move comes after a period of increased volatility with the company’s shares declining sharply from their 52-week high of Rs 422.65.

The wider market also supported the sentiment. In early trade, the BSE Sensex was up nearly 500 points while the NSE Nifty crossed the 24,000 mark, which helped boost buying interest in a host of small- and mid-cap counters.

Why Are Elitecon International Shares In Focus?

Investors are still following the company’s ambitious long-term expansion plans announced in the past month, but the company made no new price-sensitive announcement Thursday.

Earlier in June, Elitecon International revealed a major business transformation strategy to build a diversified fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) business in the next few years. The company has set an ambitious target of around Rs 20,000 crore in revenue by FY2030.

Instead of one business segment, Elitecon will have two growth engines. It will continue to grow its international tobacco export business, but it also intends to make a significant impact in the FMCG space with products used in households on a daily basis.

Under this strategy, the company plans to introduce packaged food products, snacks, edible oils and household essentials in a gradual manner.

Expansion Plans In Place

To support its expansion, Elitecon will leverage its existing manufacturing facility of over 40,000 square feet in Nashik, Maharashtra. The company has also said it will expand its production capacity in stages depending on operational readiness and demand from business.

Elitecon has proposed an investment of around Rs 700 crore over a period of time as part of the roadmap. The company also plans to create a vast distribution network of around 5,000 distribution partners and expand its reach to more than 5 lakh retail outlets and foray into over 15 international markets.

Besides, the company plans to build a portfolio of 10 or so consumer brands with over 150 product variants under its FMCG business.

Latest Regulatory Update

Investors have also examined the company’s regulatory filings. Elitecon had, in June, explained the delay in submitting its audited financial results for the financial year ended March 31.

The company said the delay is due to finalising its standalone and consolidated financial results, which includes consolidating financial information from its Indian and overseas subsidiaries, reconciling accounts, making year-end adjustments, and preparing related disclosures.

The delay is procedural and relates to completing the financial reporting process, the company said.

What Investors Should Look For

Elitecon International is again in the limelight after the sharp intraday move. But market participants are likely to watch closely whether the company can deliver on its aggressive FMCG expansion plans, complete its pending financial reporting requirements and meet the long-term growth targets it has outlined.

Thursday’s rally indicates renewed investor interest for now, but how well the company executes on its ambitious business roadmap and turns that into sustained financial growth will be key to the company’s performance going forward.

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