Smart Cities Mission Races Toward 10-Year Mark with 90% Projects Already Done!

Key Achievements Of the Smart Cities Mission
The SBI report highlights the rapid strides made under the Smart Cities Mission. The mission’s main focus has been to improve urban mobility and enhance water and sanitation infrastructure. Nearly 50 per cent of the total project cost has been spent on these two sectors, covering more than 3,000 projects. On average, each project has received around Rs 22 crore in funding, contributing to the transformation of urban landscapes across the country.
Major Financial Investment In Urban Development
The report also notes that out of the Rs 1.64 lakh crore invested in these projects, about 92 per cent of the funds have been spent across 21 major states. Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra accounted for nearly one-third of the total expenditure. The initiative has focused on improving urban infrastructure and creating a sustainable environment in cities, benefiting millions of citizens.
Funding And Partnerships Fuel the Mission’s Success
Transforming India’s Urban Landscape
As the Smart Cities Mission nears its 10th anniversary, it reflects the government’s commitment to transforming India’s urban centers. The completion rate and the scale of implementation stand as a testament to the mission’s success, driving the modernization of urban infrastructure and significantly improving the quality of life for citizens.
(With Inputs From ANI)
