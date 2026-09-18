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Home > Business News > smartData Enterprises (India) Limited Received In-Principle Approval From NSE Emerge

smartData Enterprises (India) Limited Received In-Principle Approval From NSE Emerge

smartData Enterprises (India) Limited Received In-Principle Approval From NSE Emerge

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Fri 2026-09-18 18:53 IST


Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 18: smartData Enterprises (India) Limited (smartData, The Company), a global technology services provider engaged in delivering information technology (IT) services and digital solutions with a focus on custom software development, product engineering and technology consulting, has received in-principle approval from NSE Emerge for the listing of its equity shares, marking a significant step toward its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on the SME Platform of NSE.

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The company plans to issue up to 72,00,000 fresh equity shares with a face value of ₹ 10 each. As the company moves forward with its IPO plans, the capital raised will be utilized towards Investment in designing and development of its products and platform, Funding upgradation of the Company’s digital infrastructure covering software, hardware and communications & network services, Funding capital expenditure for setting up development centres in Nagpur and Hyderabad, Repayment of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the Company and General Corporate Purposes. This strategic allocation will help enhance operational efficiency, support growth initiatives, and strengthen the company’s financial position.

Beeline Capital Advisors Private Limited has been appointed as the Book Running Lead Manager to the Issue, while Skyline Financial Services Private Limited will serve as the Registrar to the Issue.

About SmartData Enterprises (India) Limited:

smartData Enterprises (India) Limited (smartData, The Company) is a global technology services provider engaged in delivering information technology (IT) services and digital solutions, with a focus on custom software development, product engineering and technology consulting. The Company operates a hybrid delivery model anchored in its Platformisation Service Model (PSM), serving clients across the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia and the UAE. Its service offerings span Healthcare Software Solutions (HSS) and Enterprise Software Solutions (ESS), delivered through both project-based and long-duration engagement models across the application lifecycle.

The Company operates from its registered office at Mohali, Punjab, which is also one of its development centres, along with development centres at Nagpur and Dehradun, and maintains international outposts in the United States, the United Kingdom, the UAE and Australia. smartData has built a library of around 23 reusable software components, internally referred to as ‘SmartPods’, which form the foundation of its Platformisation Service Model and support faster deployment, consistency in quality and scalability across engagements. The Company continues to invest in talent development, process maturity and emerging technologies, including Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Internet of Things and automation.

For the period ended 31st March 2025, the company reported on a standalone basis, Revenue from Operations of ₹ 7,093.86 Lakhs, EBITDA of ₹ 2,211.55 Lakhs and PAT of ₹ 1,899.62 Lakhs.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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smartData Enterprises (India) Limited Received In-Principle Approval From NSE Emerge
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smartData Enterprises (India) Limited Received In-Principle Approval From NSE Emerge
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smartData Enterprises (India) Limited Received In-Principle Approval From NSE Emerge
smartData Enterprises (India) Limited Received In-Principle Approval From NSE Emerge
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