Smartphone Delivery In Just 10 Minutes: Swiggy Instamart Expands Consumer’s Expectations

This new offering is currently available in 10 major Indian cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Pune, Gurgaon, Noida, and Faridabad, with plans for further expansion.

Swiggy Instamart, known for its rapid delivery services, has now ventured into the consumer electronics segment by introducing instant smartphone deliveries. This new offering is currently available in 10 major Indian cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Pune, Gurgaon, Noida, and Faridabad, with plans for further expansion.

Smartphones Delivered in Just 10 Minutes

Customers can now order smartphones from leading brands such as Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, and Xiaomi, with popular models like the iPhone 16e, Samsung M35, OnePlus Nord CE, and Redmi 14C available for doorstep delivery within 10 minutes. The platform also features devices from Oppo, Vivo, Realme, and Motorola, offering a wide selection to cater to different preferences.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Highlighting the innovation behind this service, Amitesh Jha, CEO of Swiggy Instamart, stated,

“Indian consumers are highly informed and know exactly what they need. This new initiative reinforces our commitment to providing instant access to high-quality tech products. Whether it’s a last-minute requirement or a long-awaited upgrade, we’re making smartphone purchases more seamless than ever.”

Swiggy Instamart’s Expansion Strategy

Swiggy Instamart has been steadily expanding its reach, now operating in over 100 cities, with 32 new locations added in 2025 alone. Initially focused on groceries and daily essentials, the platform’s move into electronics indicates a strategic shift toward diversifying its quick commerce offerings.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read: Amazon India Announces To Remove Referral Fee For Products Below Rs 300