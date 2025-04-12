Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, April 12, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Business»
  • Smartphones, Computers Exempt from Trump’s New Tariffs: Report

Smartphones, Computers Exempt from Trump’s New Tariffs: Report

In a big relief for the tech world, smartphones, computer monitors, and various electronic parts have been officially exempted from Trump’s latest tariffs.

Smartphones, Computers Exempt from Trump’s New Tariffs: Report

smartphones


In a last-minute move that comes as a big relief for the tech world, smartphones, computer monitors, and various electronic parts have been officially exempted from President Donald Trump’s latest round of sweeping tariffs, CNN reported on Saturday.

According to a notice posted Friday by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the exemption is effective retroactively from April 5, the report said. That means any qualifying electronics entering the U.S. or coming out of bonded warehouses from that date won’t be hit with the hefty new tariff rates.

The decision came after the Trump administration’s imposition of a minimum 145% tariff on a wide range of Chinese goods — a move that had raised alarms for tech giants, particularly Apple.  Nearly 90% of Apple’s iPhone production and assembly is based in China, the CNN report said, citing estimates from Wedbush Securities.

According to the report, analysts at Counterpoint Research have estimated that Apple currently has about six weeks of iPhone inventory in the US, and once that buffer is gone, consumers could start seeing higher price tags in the absence of a long-term solution.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

ALSO READ: Iran and US Kick Off Indirect Nuclear Talks in Oman

Filed under

bonded warehouses computer monitors electronic parts new US tariff rates. tech world President Donald Trump smartphones U.S. Customs and Border Protection

newsx

UK MPs Pass British Steel Bill Amid Row Over Chinese Owners’ Demands
Mahmoud Khalil, a Columbi

Explained: Why a Columbia Student Protester Is Facing Deportation And What Happens Next
newsx

WhatsApp Down: Users Worldwide Face Issues Sending Messages On April 12, 2025
smartphones

Smartphones, Computers Exempt from Trump’s New Tariffs: Report
Israel announced that it

Morag Corridor: All You Need To Know About Israel’s New Security Corridor
newsx

Tahawwur Rana extradited to India in 26/11 Case: Legal experts hail diplomatic and legal victory
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

UK MPs Pass British Steel Bill Amid Row Over Chinese Owners’ Demands

UK MPs Pass British Steel Bill Amid Row Over Chinese Owners’ Demands

Explained: Why a Columbia Student Protester Is Facing Deportation And What Happens Next

Explained: Why a Columbia Student Protester Is Facing Deportation And What Happens Next

WhatsApp Down: Users Worldwide Face Issues Sending Messages On April 12, 2025

WhatsApp Down: Users Worldwide Face Issues Sending Messages On April 12, 2025

Morag Corridor: All You Need To Know About Israel’s New Security Corridor

Morag Corridor: All You Need To Know About Israel’s New Security Corridor

Tahawwur Rana extradited to India in 26/11 Case: Legal experts hail diplomatic and legal victory

Tahawwur Rana extradited to India in 26/11 Case: Legal experts hail diplomatic and legal victory

Entertainment

Sonu Kakkar ‘No Longer Sister’ Of Neha Kakkar And Tony Kakkar, Shares Cryptic Post

Sonu Kakkar ‘No Longer Sister’ Of Neha Kakkar And Tony Kakkar, Shares Cryptic Post

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

How Much Did Tamannaah Bhatia Charge For ‘Nasha’ In Raid 2? The Price Will Shock You!

How Much Did Tamannaah Bhatia Charge For ‘Nasha’ In Raid 2? The Price Will Shock

Bill Maher Opens Up About White House Dinner With Donald Trump: ‘He Was Gracious And Measured’

Bill Maher Opens Up About White House Dinner With Donald Trump: ‘He Was Gracious And

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Turns Crime-Buster In Upcoming Thriller ‘Costao’

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Turns Crime-Buster In Upcoming Thriller ‘Costao’

Lifestyle

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?