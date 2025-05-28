Soaring Gold Prices Reshape Jewellery Buying Trends In India, Consumers Opt For 18-Carat Jewellery Amid Rising Prices

Gold prices have risen sharply in 2025, increasing more than 25 percent this year alone and about 45 percent over the past 12 months, according to public data.

Gold jewellery buyers in India are increasingly choosing 18-carat jewellery over traditional 22-carat options due to soaring gold prices. O Asher, Managing Director of Indian operations for Malabar Gold and Diamonds, said on Wednesday that the ongoing price surge is reshaping consumer preferences. Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, he said, “Rising gold prices are driving customers to shift from 22-carat to 18-carat jewelry.” While the total value of sales has gone up, he noted a decline in per-customer volume. Asher attributed the change to budget constraints faced by consumers.

Jewellery Retailers Adapt Designs To Meet Budgets

To accommodate changing buying patterns, Malabar Gold and Diamonds has reworked its strategy. “We are creating lighter-weight jewelry while maintaining the same designs to keep pieces within our customers’ budgets,” Asher explained. He added, “If someone has a budget of one lakh rupees, they cannot increase it, so we’ve adapted our strategy. By keeping designs identical but reducing weight slightly, we ensure customers’ aspirations aren’t compromised.” The brand observed this shift in several regions, with more buyers opting for 18-carat products as a way to manage costs without sacrificing aesthetics.

Global Price Surge Impacts Jewellery Demand

Gold prices have risen sharply in 2025, increasing more than 25 percent this year alone and about 45 percent over the past 12 months, according to public data. This unprecedented growth has led buyers to either reduce purchases or delay investments in gold. Analysts linked the spike to gold’s safe-haven appeal amid global economic uncertainties. International prices surged following US President Donald Trump’s reciprocal tariff plans and rising geopolitical tensions. In India and globally, gold continues to trade at or near all-time highs, making it less accessible for retail buyers.

Exports Outlook And Central Bank Holdings Strengthen Gold’s Position

Asher also commented on export projections, aligning Malabar’s business goals with national targets. “Our focus is to manufacture in India and market to the world. We operate in 13 countries, and if businesses work in line with our Prime Minister’s vision, I am 100 percent confident we will achieve the USD 1 trillion export target.” Malabar Group Chairman MP Ahammed added, “Gold prices remain unpredictable… Rising jewelry prices actually boost consumer confidence.” Gold has gained traction as a global reserve asset, with the RBI’s gold share in foreign exchange reserves nearly doubling from 5.87% in March 2021 to 11.70% in March 2025.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: Government Approves Higher MSP For Kharif Crops To Support Farmers