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Home > Business News > ‘Soch – A Perception’ Wins Best Feature Film at the 14th Indo-German Film Week in Berlin

‘Soch – A Perception’ Wins Best Feature Film at the 14th Indo-German Film Week in Berlin

‘Soch – A Perception’ Wins Best Feature Film at the 14th Indo-German Film Week in Berlin

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Fri 2026-07-17 12:56 IST

Berlin [Germany], July 17: Marking a proud moment for Indian independent cinema on the global stage, filmmaker Ravi Gautam’s Soch – A Perception has been honoured with the Best Feature Film award at the 14th Indo-German Film Week, held from July 4 to 13 at the historic Babylon Cinema in Berlin. The prestigious recognition was announced during the festival’s closing awards ceremony, celebrating the film’s exceptional storytelling, cinematic craftsmanship, and powerful social narrative.

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Written and directed by Ravi Gautam, Soch – A Perception is an Indo-German co-production that masterfully blends psychological suspense with a deeply relevant social narrative. Led by National Award-winning actor Anjali Patil, the ensemble cast also features Mukti Ravi Das, Silpi Dutta, Muzammil Bhawani, Bhavani Bashir Yasir, Ritika Sharma, Gauri Webster, and Dayal Prasad, each contributing to the film’s emotionally layered and compelling storytelling.

At the heart of the film is Priyanka Negi, portrayed by Anjali Patil, a determined police officer investigating the mysterious disappearance of a social activist in a remote Himalayan village. As the investigation unfolds, the narrative navigates the complexities of gender discrimination, communal tensions, and identity politics, seamlessly weaving together the intensity of a psychological thriller with thought-provoking social commentary.

Produced by Jennifer Pengel and Rahul Sharma under the banner of Webfilmland Productions, the film has steadily earned recognition across the international festival circuit for its compelling performances, layered screenplay, and impactful direction. The Berlin triumph marks yet another milestone in its growing journey of international acclaim.

The winners were selected by an esteemed international jury chaired by German actress Stefanie Masnik. The jury also included Ecuadorian filmmaker Wilson Burbano Del Hierro, Iranian filmmaker Maryam Bahrololoumi, US-based filmmaker and poet Sumathy Ram, and German film critic Tino Hahn, reflecting the festival’s global and multicultural perspective.

Winners – 14th Indo-German Film Week 2026

Feature Film Awards

– Best Feature Film: Soch – A Perception — Director: Ravi Gautam

– Best Film with Social Impact: Auto Queens — Director: Sraiyanti

– Best Director: Praveen Morchhale (White Snow)

– Best Debut Director: Rudrajit Roy (Pinjar)

– Best Actress: Amrutha Krishnakumar (Moham)

– Best Actor (Jury Award – Shared):

  – Aryun Ghosh (Adamya)

  – Raghav Vartak (Magazine)

– Best Child Actor: Orhan Hyder (Sarkeet)

– Jury Special Mention: Rango Bibaaho — Director: Amitabha Chaterji

– Audience Choice Award: 52 Blue — Director: Ali El Arabi

Documentary Award

– Best Documentary: Mahamantra – The Great Chant — Director: Girish Malik

Short Film Awards

– Best AI Film: Awaken — Director: Milind Damle

– Best Short Film: Karupy — Director: Kalainithan Kalaichelvan

– Best Animation Film: As A Man — Director: Soumitra Ranade

– Jury Special Mention: Avaraa Nivaara Chhoriyaan — Directors: Shefali Shah and Shivi Bhatnagar

Now in its 14th edition, the Indo-German Film Week has firmly established itself as one of the leading platforms for independent cinema, bringing together Indian and German filmmakers, critics, and audiences from across the world while fostering artistic collaboration and meaningful cross-cultural dialogue. This year’s edition featured ten days of screenings, panel discussions, and filmmaker interactions at Berlin’s iconic Babylon Theatre, reaffirming the festival’s commitment to celebrating diverse cinematic voices.

For Soch – A Perception, the Best Feature Film honour further strengthens its international standing and underscores the growing global appreciation for Indian independent cinema. With Ravi Gautam’s socially conscious vision and Anjali Patil’s nuanced and compelling performance at its core, the film continues to earn widespread critical acclaim, establishing itself as one of the most noteworthy Indian independent productions on the contemporary international festival circuit. The recognition in Berlin not only celebrates the film’s artistic excellence but also highlights the increasing global resonance of stories that challenge perceptions and inspire meaningful conversations.

https://www.instagram.com/ravigautamde?igsh=Y2dxcGF3cm1scXR5

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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‘Soch – A Perception’ Wins Best Feature Film at the 14th Indo-German Film Week in Berlin
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‘Soch – A Perception’ Wins Best Feature Film at the 14th Indo-German Film Week in Berlin

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‘Soch – A Perception’ Wins Best Feature Film at the 14th Indo-German Film Week in Berlin
‘Soch – A Perception’ Wins Best Feature Film at the 14th Indo-German Film Week in Berlin
‘Soch – A Perception’ Wins Best Feature Film at the 14th Indo-German Film Week in Berlin
‘Soch – A Perception’ Wins Best Feature Film at the 14th Indo-German Film Week in Berlin

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