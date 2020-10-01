Yuvraj Pokharna’s Twitter account was suspended after he tweeted some “public notified documents” from the marriage registrar office of Kerala which portrayed cases where Interfaith marriages were happening.

It is said that with the increasing popularity of social media, freedom of expression has increased across the World. It has now become easier to connect with the World on any topic, be it for discussing the environmental issues, the ideologies of various politicians or political parties or something happening in any nook or corner in the World. The World has come closer due to social media platforms.

But there have been instances where these social media platforms have acted as a hindrance in spreading the word and have taken away rights of expression from some individuals. This can be due to their policies or due to the influence-support towards some ideology, and it is totally another topic of discussion.

A similar case has been highlighted recently when a Surat-based activist – Yuvraj Pokharna’s Twitter account was suspended after he tweeted some “public notified documents” from the marriage registrar office of Kerala which portrayed cases where Interfaith marriages where happening in an exact same manner.

This created a ruckus on twitter and soon Yuvraj’s account was suspended without any due warning to him. Yuvraj gained fame internationally in the past when PM Narendra Modi praised him from his official account for projecting facts about -Rafale Deal on his Wedding Card in the year 2019. Our team got to chat with Yuvraj on his recent Twitter account suspension. Excerpts from the conversation,