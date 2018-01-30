Just ahead of the budget session 2018, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley tabled the Economic Survey report in Parliament earlier in the day. As per the survey for the current fiscal 2017-18, the Indian IT industry grew 8% to $140 billion (Rs 8,91,700 crore) in fiscal 2016-17 from $129 billion (Rs 8,256 crore) in the previous fiscal (2015-16)

The Indian IT industry grew 8% to $140 billion (Rs 8,91,700 crore) in fiscal 2016-17 from $129 billion (Rs 8,256 crore) in the previous fiscal (2015-16), said the Economic Survey for the current fiscal 2017-18 on Monday. Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley tabled the Survey report in Parliament earlier in the day. Revenue from the Business Process Management (BPM) and software exports, however, grew 7.6% to $116 billion in the fiscal under review (2016-17) from $108 billion.

The IT industry revenue consists of software and back-office services (BPM). According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data, software export growth was flat at 0.7%. Software exports in the first half (April-September) of fiscal 2017-18 grew 2.3% .Britain, Europe, and the US accounted for about 90% of the total IT and IT-enabled services. E-commerce market grew 19% to an estimated $33 billion in 2016-17.

“As there are new challenges surfacing in these traditional geographies, demand from APAC, Latin America and West Asia is growing and new opportunities are emerging for expanding in continental Europe, Japan, China and Africa,” noted the report.The industry is estimated to employ 4 million people in 2016-17, with an addition of about 73,000 persons over 2015-16.

The industry comprises over 16,000 firms that offer the complete range of services with over 4,750 start-ups.”The share of ICT in total services exports declined marginally during the decade (2006-2016), while the ICT share in total services exports has increased in economies like China, Brazil, Russia, Philippines, Israel, and Ukraine, indicating competition from them from us,” added the survey. Economic Survey of India is an annual publication prepared by the Finance Ministry in which the developments related the country’s economy are reviewed. The survey is presented in both Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha during the Budget Session