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Home > Business News > SOMANY Ceramics Unveils New Generation of Duragres Glazed Vitrified Tiles

SOMANY Ceramics Unveils New Generation of Duragres Glazed Vitrified Tiles

SOMANY Ceramics Unveils New Generation of Duragres Glazed Vitrified Tiles

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Tue 2026-10-13 11:44 IST

New Delhi [India], October 12: SOMANY Ceramics today unveiled SurfaceScape 2026, an exclusive design showcase introducing its next generation of Duragres Glazed Vitrified Tile (GVT) Collections. The event marked a new chapter in SOMANY’s design journey.

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SurfaceScape 2026 celebrates the belief that every extraordinary space begins with a meaningful surface. Inspired by nature’s textures, colours, light and materials, SOMANY has transformed these expressions into a curated portfolio of Duragres GVT surfaces through advanced ceramic engineering, innovative finishes and contemporary craftsmanship, creating new possibilities for residential, hospitality, retail and commercial interiors.

When the colours of nature enter the mould of technological innovation, they create the marvel of surfaces. SurfaceScape 2026 brings this philosophy to life through SOMANY’s signature design collections HERITAGE, CLAYSTONE, CHROMAT and CONCRETA where every texture, tone and pattern reflects nature with the precision of advanced ceramic craftsmanship. Harmony becomes the eternal aroma flowing across spaces, seamlessly fusing formats, surfaces and textures into one cohesive design feeling.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Abhishek Somany, Managing Director & CEO, SOMANY Ceramics Limited, said: “SurfaceScape 2026 represents our vision of taking GVT surface designs beyond decoration to become a medium of architectural expression. Inspired by nature and realised through advanced ceramic technology, these new GVT collections create richer design possibilities for architects, designers and homeowners while reaffirming SOMANY’s commitment to innovation, craftsmanship and premium experiences.”

SOMANY Ceramics Unveils New Generation of Duragres Glazed Vitrified Tiles

SurfaceScape 2026 also introduces a new generation of premium surface expressions through Etchtech and Silk Surface, while expanding SOMANY’s surface ecosystem with finishes including Double Application, Sinker Polish, Engravo, Stack & Strata, Matt & Granila, Matt & Carving, Velvet, Grit Mica, Plume, Inlay, Wood, Ethnic and Outdoor. Available in 1200x1800mm, 800x1600mm, 600x1200mm and 600x600mm, the collections offer both coordinated designs for seamless compositions and standalone state-of-the-art designs for distinctive statement surfaces. Together, these innovations present a comprehensive design vocabulary that seamlessly blends aesthetics, texture and application across diverse architectural spaces.

Through immersive installations and curated walkthrough experiences, guests explored how textures, finishes and formats interact with light, space and architecture to create expressive interiors. SurfaceScape 2026 showcased surfaces that are designed not merely to be seen, but to be experienced through touch, depth, movement and emotion.

About SOMANY Ceramics Limited

SOMANY Ceramics Ltd. is one of India’s leading ceramic companies and among the top 15 globally. It offers a wide range of products including ceramic tiles, polished and glazed vitrified tiles, slabs, sanitaryware, bath fittings, adhesives, grouts and construction chemicals. With over 15,000 retail points, 500+ exclusive showrooms, exports to 80+ countries, and an annual tile production capacity of approximately 80 million square metres, SOMANY continues to shape the future of surfaces through innovation and design excellence.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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SOMANY Ceramics Unveils New Generation of Duragres Glazed Vitrified Tiles

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SOMANY Ceramics Unveils New Generation of Duragres Glazed Vitrified Tiles
SOMANY Ceramics Unveils New Generation of Duragres Glazed Vitrified Tiles
SOMANY Ceramics Unveils New Generation of Duragres Glazed Vitrified Tiles
SOMANY Ceramics Unveils New Generation of Duragres Glazed Vitrified Tiles
SOMANY Ceramics Unveils New Generation of Duragres Glazed Vitrified Tiles

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