Why Is India’s Manufacturing Sector Losing Steam? PMI Slips To Near 5-Year Low

India’s manufacturing sector continued to expand in July, but the pace of growth slowed sharply. Factory activity touched its weakest level in nearly five years as softer demand, slower new orders, and cautious hiring weighed on businesses.

The HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) fell to 53.5 in July from 54.2 in June. This was the lowest reading since August 2021. However, the index remained above the 50-mark, which means manufacturing activity was still expanding.

The key message from the data is not that India’s factories are shrinking. It is that the pace of expansion has weakened.

Demand slowdown becomes the biggest drag

The most significant reason for the deceleration was the lower growth in new orders.

The growth rate of new orders in July was the second lowest in more than four years. Companies cited difficult business conditions and waning demand among consumers for certain products.

New orders are significant in that they indicate demand for future production. If new orders decline, companies typically become more prudent in their decisions regarding recruitment, purchases, and inventory management.

This is what happened in July.

Producers continued to boost output but at a much slower pace than before. Companies were also less proactive in their purchase of inputs.

Hiring loses momentum

Employment trends added another sign of caution.

Creation of jobs in manufacturing continued to decelerate for the third straight month in July. The rate of employment growth was the slowest in the current 29-month streak of employment expansion.

It is not a sign of reduction in jobs in the sector. Rather, it is a sign that companies are now more selective in their hiring given the uncertain future growth in demand.

The slow hiring pace generally signifies business sentiment. Companies tend to increase employment and production capacity when they anticipate rising future demand.

Exports and supply chains provide support

Some parts of the manufacturing economy remained positive, despite the slowdown.

Export orders picked up in July amid stronger overseas momentum. The companies said markets that helped included Canada, Egypt, Indonesia, Kenya, Nepal, South Africa, Thailand and the UAE.

Supply chain conditions improved, too. The supplier delivery times index rose, suggesting further easing in delays.

Manufacturers also increased inventories of inputs and finished goods. This suggests companies were building buffers to protect against possible disruptions rather than responding to a sudden demand surge.

West Asia tensions add uncertainty

Uncertainty was also a problem for producers.

There was tension in the Middle East, raising uncertainties as to whether improvements made in logistics would continue. Firms seemed to have prepared themselves for disruption by keeping high stocks.

However, geopolitical concerns were a secondary factor in the July slowdown. The immediate pressure came from weaker order growth and softer demand conditions.

Price pressures ease, but companies protect margins

The survey also showed some relief on costs.

Input price inflation slowed to a five-month low, suggesting that pressure from raw material costs was easing. This provided some support to manufacturers.

However, selling prices continued to rise moderately. Companies increased prices partly to protect profit margins.

This indicates that while cost pressures have reduced, businesses are still managing uncertainty by protecting profitability.

What does the slowdown mean for India’s economy?

July’s PMI suggests that the current trend in manufacturing growth is one of deceleration rather than recession.

PMIs greater than 50 indicate that manufacturing companies are continuing to grow but at a slower rate than they have been growing in previous months.

One must also look at the slowing of growth in conjunction with other economic factors. Manufacturing production numbers have indicated that the overall manufacturing industry is continuing to hold its own.

The crucial issue going forward will be whether the weakness in order growth persists or stronger exports and supplies cause the industry to rebound.

For now, India’s manufacturing sector remains on an expansion path, but the July data shows that companies are becoming more cautious about the road ahead.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

Also Read: Why Are Oil Prices Rebounding After 7% Crash As Trump Pauses Iran Strikes? Is Strait Of Hormuz Risk Over?