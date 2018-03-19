Sony India has appointed Sunil Nayyar as the new Managing Director (MD). Nayyar will be the first Indian to hold this post from coming April 1. The new Indian director will replace Kenichiro Hibi, who has been appointed as the President for Sony Brazil. Nayyar has completed his graduation from Institute of Management Technology (IMT), Ghaziabad. Before promoting to this post, Nayyar had worked as Sales Head of Sony India for 9 years from April 2006 until April 2015.

Sunil Nayyar has been appointed as the new Managing Director (MD) of Sony India. The company’s decision will be effective from coming April, 1. Nayyar is the first Indian to be elected as MD by Sony India. Following company’s decision, Nayyar in a statement said, “Being one of the most recognised consumer electronics brands, it is an exciting time to lead the company’s direction in India. In this time of transition, I look forward to an insight from our stakeholders and help guide in further strengthing Sony’s presence in India,” The new Indian director will replace Kenichiro Hibi, who has been appointed as President for Sony Brazil. Hibi was serving as the Managing Director of the Sony India since 2012.

Nayyar has completed his graduation from Institute of Management Technology (IMT), Ghaziabad. Before this, Nayyar had worked as Sales Head of Sony India for 9 years from April 2006 until April 2015. After holding the position of Sales Head for 9 years, Nayyar shifted to North America to head the Retail department, the position he held for 3 years (May 2015-March 2018). Nayyar started off his innings with Sony in 1995. He has also served as the sales team in charge of North and East Africa, Russia, Lebanon, Syria and several other Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

Sony’s India principal Indian businesses include marketing, sales and after-sales service of computer electronic products and software experts products such as LCD, televisions, video and digital still cameras, notebooks and business projectors, personal audio etc. Sony India has its footprint across all major towns and cities in the country through a distribution network of over 10,400 dealers and distributors, 270 exclusive Sony outlets and 23 direct branch locations. Sony’s 19 sales branches cover a total of 450 cities. It has developed a network of 270 Sony Center and established 30 warehouses across the country to manage its supply chain effectively.

