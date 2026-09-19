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Home > Business News > Soundous Moufakir, Actress & CEO of MoroMaa, Raises Rs 1.5 Crore from AJVC

Soundous Moufakir, Actress & CEO of MoroMaa, Raises Rs 1.5 Crore from AJVC

Soundous Moufakir, Actress & CEO of MoroMaa, Raises Rs 1.5 Crore from AJVC

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Sat 2026-09-19 14:12 IST

Soundous Moufakir, Founder and CEO of MoroMaa, and Aviral Bhatnagar, Founder of AJVC

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 19: MoroMaa, a beauty, lifestyle and body care brand founded by Soundous Moufakir, has raised ₹1.5 crore from Aviral Bhatnagar of AJVC. Launched on 27 June 2026, the brand is working to establish M Beauty, or Moroccan Beauty, as a distinct category in India through products made with authentic Moroccan ingredients sourced directly from Morocco.

The investment comes within the brand’s first few months of operations, during which MoroMaa has sold out two of its products. The fundraise marks an early milestone in the company’s plans to develop its product portfolio, strengthen distribution and introduce Moroccan beauty practices to a wider Indian audience.

MoroMaa’s proposition is rooted in Soundous’ personal connection to Morocco and her experience of its beauty traditions. The brand seeks to bring the ingredients, rituals, and cultural context of Moroccan personal care to Indian consumers, while developing products suited to the local market.

Soundous, who holds an MBA in Finance, is building MoroMaa as a solo founder and CEO. Her background across finance and the entertainment industry informs the brand’s two central identity pillars: Artists and Moroccan. While the Artists proposition connects the brand to the founder’s entertainment background and cultural networks, the Moroccan proposition focuses on the authenticity of its ingredients and the beauty traditions behind them.

Commenting on the fundraise, Soundous Moufakir, Founder and CEO of MoroMaa, said,b

Aviral Bhatnagar, Founder of AJVC, said, “Soundous brings a combination of product understanding, distribution experience and personal familiarity with Moroccan beauty to the business. Her approach to developing MoroMaa reflects an opportunity to introduce a distinct beauty proposition in India while adapting it to the local consumer. We believe the category has room to develop and are looking forward to supporting the company as it builds its product portfolio, distribution and customer base.”

With the latest investment, MoroMaa plans to focus on product development, expanding its reach and building awareness around Moroccan beauty in India. The brand’s longer-term vision is to establish M Beauty as a recognisable category within the country’s growing beauty and personal care landscape, while retaining authenticity in its sourcing and product development.

About MoroMaa

MoroMaa is a beauty, lifestyle and body care brand founded by Soundous Moufakir.

Launched on 27 June 2026, the brand brings authentic Moroccan ingredients and beauty traditions to Indian consumers through its M Beauty proposition. MoroMaa is focused on developing a category-led beauty business rooted in Moroccan heritage, product development, and accessibility.

Website: https://moromaa.com

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Soundous Moufakir, Actress & CEO of MoroMaa, Raises Rs 1.5 Crore from AJVC
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Soundous Moufakir, Actress & CEO of MoroMaa, Raises Rs 1.5 Crore from AJVC

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Soundous Moufakir, Actress & CEO of MoroMaa, Raises Rs 1.5 Crore from AJVC

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Soundous Moufakir, Actress & CEO of MoroMaa, Raises Rs 1.5 Crore from AJVC
Soundous Moufakir, Actress & CEO of MoroMaa, Raises Rs 1.5 Crore from AJVC
Soundous Moufakir, Actress & CEO of MoroMaa, Raises Rs 1.5 Crore from AJVC
Soundous Moufakir, Actress & CEO of MoroMaa, Raises Rs 1.5 Crore from AJVC
Soundous Moufakir, Actress & CEO of MoroMaa, Raises Rs 1.5 Crore from AJVC

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