Spice Lounge Food Works Expands Tech Business With Launch Of Community Marketplace In Canada

Spice Lounge Food Works Ltd has expanded its technology business with the launch of Ondesi.ca, a specialised online classifieds and community marketplace developed by its technology division, TEKSOFT SYSTEMS, Inc. The platform targets South Asian residents across the province of Ontario, Canada, and is another step in the company’s efforts to diversify beyond its hospitality operations.

In its filing with the exchange, the company said Ondesi.ca has been created as a one-stop digital destination where Canadians of Indian, Pakistani, Bangladeshi and Sri Lankan origin can buy, sell, network and access local community services with ease.

Marketplace for Daily Necessities

Ondesi.ca has many categories like food, housing, groceries, jobs, student services, community listings and other local services. The platform has been created to facilitate everyday transactions and to help businesses and individuals connect within the South Asian community, the company said.

In addition to commerce, the marketplace also encourages sustainable consumption by encouraging users to sell items they don’t use instead of throwing them away. The company also said it reduces waste and gives families an opportunity to make extra income.

Company Bets on Community-Focused Technology

Technology should have a bigger role in bringing communities together and creating economic opportunities, the company said, sharing the vision behind the platform. “Our vision is to empower every Desi Canadian with a platform where they can independently connect with buyers, sellers, service providers, and community members. We believe technology should strengthen communities, create economic opportunities, and make everyday life more connected,” the company said in its release.

The platform prioritises user satisfaction, accessibility and security. One interface lets users post listings, find local opportunities, promote businesses and build professional and community connections.

Part of Diversification Strategy

Spice Lounge believes Ondesi.ca is well positioned to take advantage of the growing South Asian population in Canada, providing a central marketplace for commerce, networking and community engagement.

TEKSOFT SYSTEMS, Inc. is a developer of digital platforms and software solutions. Spice Lounge Food Works is a hospitality, technology and consumer business. The launch is part of the company’s larger plan to bolster its technology portfolio alongside its existing businesses.

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