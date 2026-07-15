Spice Lounge Food Works Opens First Wing Zone Outlet in Bengaluru; Can It Drive Future Growth?

Spice Lounge Food Works Ltd has taken another step in the expansion of its quick-service restaurant (QSR) business with the launch of India’s first Wing Zone outlet at Bengaluru. The restaurant has launched in Koramangala and the company announced that it has initiated plans to bring the American chicken brand to Indian consumers. The company made the announcement in a regulatory filing with stock exchanges under the Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements (LODR) Regulations of SEBI.

The new outlet has opened in Koramangala, one of Bengaluru’s busiest food and nightlife hubs, right across Jyoti Nivas College. The area is known to have a large student and young working population, which has made it a popular destination for restaurants and food delivery businesses and it is here that the company has chosen to launch the brand.

Wing Zone Gets Exclusive Rights To Develop In India

The launch of Wing Zone in Bengaluru follows Spice Lounge Food Works securing the exclusive master franchise rights for Wing Zone in India. As part of the deal, the company will manage the brand’s rollout, restaurant operations, marketing and expansion throughout the country.

Wing Zone is a 30+ year-old American QSR chain that is known for its variety of chicken wings, burgers, wraps and signature sauces. The brand is already present in a few international markets and Spice Lounge believes the time is ripe for it to be launched in the fast-growing organised food services sector in India.

Why India is a Promising Market

The company says demand for premium chicken-based fast food has been on the rise in India. A range of factors, including rising disposable incomes, rapid urbanisation, evolving eating habits and the ongoing expansion of online food delivery, have assisted international QSR brands.

Spice Lounge said it plans to merge Wing Zone’s globally recognised menu with its operational experience to create a scalable business in India.

Planned Rollout In Multiple Cities

The company has already laid out an expansion roadmap for the brand.

In the first phase, Wing Zone is looking to expand its footprint in Bengaluru with outlets in Koramangala and Anjanapura. In the second phase, the company will open more restaurants across the city. The company then plans to enter Hyderabad, Chennai and other large metro markets. The expansion plan also includes cloud kitchens, apart from physical restaurants, to boost delivery reach and scale up operations faster.

How To Create A Multi-Brand Food Business

Wing Zone is the newest member of the growing family of Spice Lounge Food Works, including Buffalo Wild Wings, Blaze Kebabs and TekSoft Systems Inc. The partnership corresponds to the company’s long-term vision of creating a diversified, multi-brand food services platform in India, the company said.

“This partnership marks an important milestone in our long-term growth strategy and reinforces our commitment to building a diversified, multi-brand food services platform in India,” said Mohan Babu Karjela, Chairperson and Director, Spice Lounge Food Works, in a statement.

This is the first big move by the company in its plan to bring the Wing Zone brand to India and Bengaluru is the launchpad before a wider roll-out into other key urban markets.

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