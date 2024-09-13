Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Change Mode:

Change Font Size:

Saturday, September 14, 2024
Live Tv

SpiceJet’s Market Share Falls to 2.3% in India’s Domestic Aviation Sector, DGCA Report Reveals

The market share of SpiceJet airline has dipped to 2.3 percent share of India's domestic aviation market, the monthly report of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) showed on Friday.

SpiceJet’s Market Share Falls to 2.3% in India’s Domestic Aviation Sector, DGCA Report Reveals

The market share of SpiceJet airline has dipped to 2.3 percent share of India’s domestic aviation market, the monthly report of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) showed on Friday.

Airlines in India carried 1054.66 lakh passengers during the January-August 2024 period, a marked increase of 4.82 per cent. In the same period of last year, the airlines carried 1006.16 lakh passengers.
On a monthly basis, the airlines carried 5.70 per cent more of passengers.

The report showed that in January, SpiceJet had a market share of 5.6 per cent and since then it has continuously fallen, and in August, it was 2.3 percent. While IndiGo has a market share of 62.4 percent, Air India has 14.7 percent, Air India Express 5.3 percent, and Vistara has 10.3 percent.

In August, the maximum number of passenger complaints were recorded against SpiceJet at 16.1 percent Air India at 1.5 percent and IndiGo at a mere 0.2 percent.
Most of the complaints were about flight problems, followed by baggage and refund-related issues, as per the DGCA report.

In On-Time Performance (OTP) of scheduled domestic airlines at four metro airports–Bangalore, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Mumbai, Akasa Air performed best with 71.3 per cent, while Vistara 68.6 percent, Indigo 66 per cent, and SpiceJet 31 percent.

The reasons for the delay have been analysed in the DGCA report. It has been found that the majority of delays have been attributed to ‘to’reactionary’, followed by ATC and operations-related.
During August 2024, a total of 1031 passenger-related complaints were received by the scheduled domestic airlines.
The highest number of complaints were made against SpiceJet (437), Air India (294) and IndiGo (135). All of the complaints have been addressed and closed.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Newsx staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Filed under

indigo Share Market Spice Jet

Also Read

North Korea Reveals First Photos Of Uranium Enrichment Facility Amid Nuclear Arsenal Push

North Korea Reveals First Photos Of Uranium Enrichment Facility Amid Nuclear Arsenal Push

US Slaps Sanctions On RT For Alleged Intelligence Links And Covert Influence

US Slaps Sanctions On RT For Alleged Intelligence Links And Covert Influence

Voting In Space: Astronauts Sunita Williams And Butch Wilmore To Cast Ballots From Orbit

Voting In Space: Astronauts Sunita Williams And Butch Wilmore To Cast Ballots From Orbit

Trump Media’s Stock Skyrockets As Former President Denies Sale Of Shares

Trump Media’s Stock Skyrockets As Former President Denies Sale Of Shares

Study Reveals New Method For Forecasting Chronic Kidney Disease Progression

Study Reveals New Method For Forecasting Chronic Kidney Disease Progression

Entertainment

Justin Timberlake Pleads Guilty To Impaired Driving, Ordered To Perform Community Service

Justin Timberlake Pleads Guilty To Impaired Driving, Ordered To Perform Community Service

The Karate Kid Actor Chad McQueen Passes Away At 63

The Karate Kid Actor Chad McQueen Passes Away At 63

Rosamund Pike To Lead Netflix’s New Silicon Valley-Themed Thriller Thumblite

Rosamund Pike To Lead Netflix’s New Silicon Valley-Themed Thriller Thumblite

IIFA 2024: Ram Charan To Grace IIFA 2024 Along With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, And Samantha Ruth Prabhu

IIFA 2024: Ram Charan To Grace IIFA 2024 Along With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, And Samantha

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Gets Honoured With IIFA Utsavam Special Honour For Woman Of The Year In Indian Cinema

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Gets Honoured With IIFA Utsavam Special Honour For Woman Of The Year

Lifestyle

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First Spot

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

Allergic Reactions To Chocolate: What You Need To Know

Allergic Reactions To Chocolate: What You Need To Know

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox