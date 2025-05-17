Home
SportsBaazi Allowed To Operate Outside Chhattisgarh As HC Questions Ban

The court noted that “betting and gambling” fall under the State List (List-2), while “skill-based gaming” falls under the Union List (List-1) governed by the Information Technology Act.

SportsBaazi Allowed To Operate Outside Chhattisgarh As HC Questions Ban


The High Court of Chhattisgarh at Bilaspur on Friday granted interim relief to SBN Gaming Network Pvt. Ltd., operator of the fantasy gaming platform SportsBaazi. The court issued a directive restricting the operation of the SportsBaazi website within Chhattisgarh but allowed it to continue functioning in other parts of India. Justice Amitendra Kishore Prasad, while presiding over the case, ordered the platform to be geo-blocked specifically in the state, noting that the action must not extend nationwide without due process. The court stated, “The petitioner’s app offering ‘Rummy’ qualifies as a skill-based game and is not prohibited under the IT Act or the IT Rules.” The court’s decision came in response to a petition filed by the company, challenging a May 5 directive from the state police.

Court Says Blocking Order Violated Procedural Fairness

Justice Prasad observed that authorities blocked the SportsBaazi app across India without giving the company prior notice or a chance to present its case. The court raised concerns over the absence of procedural fairness in the action initiated by Chhattisgarh’s police under Section 79(3)(b) of the IT Act and regional gambling laws. The court noted that “betting and gambling” fall under the State List (List-2), while “skill-based gaming” falls under the Union List (List-1) governed by the Information Technology Act. This distinction raises questions over state jurisdiction in regulating such platforms. The ruling acknowledged the strategic and skill-driven nature of the gameplay, adding that it involves “strategy, mutation, and combination,” thereby reinforcing its status as a “Game of Skill.”

SportsBaazi Argues Platform Complies with IT Law

Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing SBN Gaming Network, argued that the state police directive exceeded its legal boundaries and lacked jurisdiction. He stated that SportsBaazi operates a “legally compliant, skill-based fantasy gaming platform” and that the action taken “was arbitrary, lacked due process,” and had a territorial overreach. The company filed the petition in response to the May 5, 2025, directive issued by the Inspector General of Police (Technical Service), Chhattisgarh, which instructed internet and telecom providers to block access to the app. The case now awaits further hearing, with the interim order in place until then.

(With Input From ANI)

