Star Health Insurance Claim Rejection: Family’s Ordeal Over 3 Claims And A Legal Battle | Exclusive

Star Health Insurance Claim Rejection: Customers pay premiums for health insurance year after year, expecting that if a medical emergency arises, their insurer will step in and honour the coverage promised in the policy. NewsX spoke to one Star Health & Allied Insurance policyholder who has raised concerns over multiple insurance claims. He did not want to be named, fearing possible repercussions of talking about an ongoing claims dispute in the public domain. He said his family’s experience has made him question how reimbursement claims are assessed, communicated and settled. NewsX is not revealing his identity in this report and is referring to him as “Aman.”

NewsX has documents which show that a Star Health insurance claim for a minor medical procedure was first rejected, citing alleged discrepancies. The claim was later partially approved after it was escalated. In another case, a previous high-value claim concerning the same family was settled only after legal intervention and proceedings before the insurance ombudsman. The case throws up larger questions on Star Health claim rejection complaints, claim communication practices and transparency in the reimbursement process.

Documents reviewed by NewsX as part of its examination of the claim dispute.

NewsX has examined documents related to the claim, correspondence exchanged between the insurer and the policyholder and payment records associated with the case.

Pay Rs 10,000 For A Rs 1 Lakh Policy

The family had a Star Women Care Insurance policy with a sum insured of Rs 1 crore, Aman said. The policy was bought on a long-term premium payment plan and is valid until 2028, he said.

This case is about a claim for Star Health insurance reimbursement for his mother’s ganglion removal operation on the right hand in March 2026.

The treatment cost him around Rs 10,000, and it took him a day in the hospital, Aman said. There was no prior medical history of the condition, and the family paid the hospital expenses in advance and then applied for reimbursement, he said. We submitted all the bills and supporting records of the hospital after discharge and filed the claim for reimbursement,” Aman told NewsX.

What Insurance Claim Documents Says

NewsX has accessed documents which reveal that Star Health then sought more documents such as consultation papers, details of previous treatment, reports of biopsies, original hospital bills, payment receipts and itemised expense break-ups.

Aman said it took multiple trips to the hospital to get the requested records. “We thought that once we got all the things and resubmitted the documents, the claim would be processed,” he said.

The document request indicates the insurer was seeking additional information before rendering a final decision on the claim.

Alleged Differences Over Claim Rejection

However, Star Health informed the policyholder on 31st May 2026 that they would not be able to admit the claim.

Documents reviewed by NewsX as part of its examination of the claim dispute.

In the rejection letter seen by NewsX, the insurer said it had noticed “various discrepancies” in the submitted documents. The insurer has not disclosed the full facts of the case.

The insurer relied on condition No. 1 of disclosure of information and misrepresentation of facts.

But the rejection letter reviewed by NewsX did not specify the exact discrepancy, document, evidence or finding which purportedly led to the conclusion.

“The family repeatedly sought clarity as to what information was wrong or missing and never received a detailed explanation of the specific discrepancy,” he says.

These concerns are akin to some of the Star Health Insurance complaints and Star Health Insurance claim dispute cases reviewed by NewsX, where policyholders claimed they could not understand the precise reason for a negative claim decision.

From Rejection To Partial Settlement

Aman said the family persisted in following up with the insurer and also took the matter to social media publicly.

“The family was told by Star Health, which later admitted getting the submitted records, that the claim was being reviewed again,” he says.

NewsX reviewed a Star Health insurance claim bill dated 06.06.2026 for the treatment, which allowed part of the claim.

Documents reviewed by NewsX as part of its examination of the claim dispute.

The assessment sheet shows a total hospital bill of Rs 10,208, out of which Rs 3,271 was approved by Star Health and Rs 6,937 was found non-payable under policy terms. Finally, the amount approved was paid to the insured.

Aman said the family was told the balance would not be paid under the policy terms.

The sequence raises an obvious question: if the claim was originally denied on the basis of alleged inconsistencies, what happened in the course of the review that led to a partial settlement?

The documents reviewed by NewsX do not provide a detailed explanation about that transition.

A Pattern the Family Says They’ve Seen Before

Aman said the ganglion claim was not the first time his family had fallen out with the insurer.

He says a reimbursement claim related to his mother’s knee replacement surgery in 2025 also faced a tough time getting settled.

According to him, the total hospital bill was around Rs 9 lakh.

“The claim was first denied and then sat for months without resolution,” he says.

“Then the family took legal advice and also escalated the matter via the insurance ombudsman process,” Aman said.

He said Star Health settled later around Rs 7.8 lakh of the claim.

NewsX has accessed documents relating to the settlement. The company, however, has yet to answer questions about why it originally denied the claim.

Three Claims, Three Different Results, But The Struggle Is Same

The family’s experience with the insurer has resulted in three very different outcomes in a relatively short space of time, according to Aman.

Claim Outcome Mother’s Knee Replacement Surgery Initially rejected, later settled for around Rs 7.8 lakh after dispute resolution efforts and ombudsman intervention, according to the policyholder. Wife’s Medical Expenses Fully settled without any material dispute, according to the policyholder. Mother’s Ganglion Operation Initially rejected, citing alleged discrepancies, later partially approved with Rs 3,271 paid against a total hospital bill of Rs 10,208.

These differing results have led Aman to question how reimbursement claims are assessed and why policyholders in similar situations can have such different journeys to settlement.

When The Cost Of Pursuing A Claim Is More Than The Claim

Aman also states that the cost of chasing reimbursement can sometimes exceed the claim amount. He told NewsX the repeated hospital visits, document collection, follow-ups and grievance submissions took up time and money.

“For many policyholders they may just give up on making a claim when it becomes too long or difficult,” he said.

He also wondered whether older customers would be able to cope with multiple requests for documentation, grievance procedures and technical communication about their claims.

Problems Posed By The Case

This case does not turn on whether insurers have a right to deny or reduce claims. Insurers may deny claims for failure to meet the conditions of the policy or failure to disclose material facts.

Instead, the policyholder’s question is whether customers are given enough detail to understand the basis for a rejection, to effectively challenge a decision and to understand why a claim once rejected was then partially approved.

The case also raises bigger issues that are often seen in Star Health’s claim settlement, Star Health Insurance complaints, and the accusations of unfair claim denial made by some policyholders.

Star Health Comments On This

NewsX has reached out to Star Health & Allied Insurance Company seeking its response on the claim rejection decisions and their process for verification. At the time the story was published, the company had not yet responded to the questions. This report will be updated as the insurer responds.

(Editor’s Note: The policyholder and patient’s name is a pseudonym, and some personal details have been omitted at their request. NewsX has examined documents relating to the claims mentioned in this report independently.)

Also Read: Star Health Insurance Claim Rejected For 7-Year-Old’s Treatment, Father Shares Ordeal | Exclusive

