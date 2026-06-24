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Home > Business News > Star Health Insurance Claim Rejection: NewsX Impact as Insurer Clears Rs 77,000 of Rs 80,000 Child’s Pneumonia Treatment Claim

Star Health Insurance Claim Rejection: NewsX Impact as Insurer Clears Rs 77,000 of Rs 80,000 Child’s Pneumonia Treatment Claim

Star Health settled Rs 77,000 of a nearly Rs 80,000 claim for child pneumonia weeks after NewsX's report, but the insurer gave no explanation for reversing its earlier rejection.

Star Health Insurance Claim Rejection: NewsX Impact as Insurer Clears Rs 77,000 of Rs 80,000 Child's Pneumonia Treatment Claim
Star Health Insurance Claim Rejection: NewsX Impact as Insurer Clears Rs 77,000 of Rs 80,000 Child's Pneumonia Treatment Claim

Published By: Priyanka Roshan
Last updated: Wed 2026-06-24 15:45 IST

Star Health settled a health insurance claim of about Rs 77,000, originally around Rs 80,000, weeks after NewsX highlighted the case of a seven-year-old boy who was denied a claim for treatment of pneumonia. The complaint was with respect to the treatment given to one Parv Chhajed who was admitted at Porwal Chikitsalaya, Neemuch on 16 March 2026 after he was diagnosed with pneumonia due to an unspecified organism.

NewsX first reported the case on June 5, when the insurer had denied the reimbursement claim, citing “multiple discrepancies” and alleging “misrepresentation of facts.”

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Speaking to NewsX after the settlement, Dr Ritesh Chhajed, Parv’s father, said receiving most of the claim amount has come as a relief after months of pursuing the matter through the insurer’s grievance mechanism.

“I’m glad I received most of the claim amount. It may not be the total amount, but it is a significant settlement. It was my continuous effort and NewsX bringing the issue into the public domain that got the matter attention,” Dr Chhajed said.

Claim Was Settled, But No Explanation Was Given

The payment has finally landed in the family’s account. remains, Dr Chhajed says, “If it was eventually found fit for settlement, why was the claim rejected in the first place?

He said he had a message out of the blue saying the claim had been initiated after weeks of silence. The money was directly deposited into his bank account within a few days.

However, he says Star Health never explained what changed.

“I did not receive any justification explaining why the claim was approved after being rejected earlier. Apart from the message saying the claim had been initiated and the amount being credited to my account, I received no email or communication explaining how a claim that was earlier rejected citing misrepresentation of facts was eventually settled,” he told NewsX.

Dr Chhajed said the absence of any written explanation leaves policyholders with more questions than answers.

“My questions were not adequately answered, and the procedure for processing the claim was unsatisfactory. If a claim is denied, policyholders deserve clear answers. However, I am relieved that the claim has now been largely settled,” he said.

From Rejection To Settlement

NewsX first reported that Star Health had denied the claim for “multiple medical records” and policy clauses relating to alleged misrepresentation of facts. Despite several attempts to seek clarifications and filing grievances, Dr Chhajed said he was never told of the precise discrepancies on the basis of which the rejection was made.

Following multiple representations and the insurer’s formal grievance process, Star Health eventually settled around Rs 77,000 of the nearly Rs 80,000 claim.

Relief For The Family, But Bigger Questions Persist

For Dr Chhajed and his family, the settlement has brought financial relief. But he said the larger problem is more than one claim.

If an insurer can reverse its decision and approve a claim, should policyholders not be told what caused that change? Should insurers have to clearly state the reasons for the initial refusal and the subsequent settlement of a claim?

The case raises broader concerns about transparency in health insurance claim processing and whether policyholders deserve detailed written reasons not just when claims are denied, but also when those decisions are subsequently reversed.

Star Health & Allied Insurance Company had not responded to NewsX’s queries when the original report was published. NewsX will update the story if and when the insurer issues a response.

Also Read: Delhi Man Alleges Star Health Insurance Rejected Rs 3 Lakh Claim After Years Of Premium Payments

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Star Health Insurance Claim Rejection: NewsX Impact as Insurer Clears Rs 77,000 of Rs 80,000 Child’s Pneumonia Treatment Claim
Tags: insurance claim rejectionstar health

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Star Health Insurance Claim Rejection: NewsX Impact as Insurer Clears Rs 77,000 of Rs 80,000 Child’s Pneumonia Treatment Claim

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Star Health Insurance Claim Rejection: NewsX Impact as Insurer Clears Rs 77,000 of Rs 80,000 Child’s Pneumonia Treatment Claim
Star Health Insurance Claim Rejection: NewsX Impact as Insurer Clears Rs 77,000 of Rs 80,000 Child’s Pneumonia Treatment Claim
Star Health Insurance Claim Rejection: NewsX Impact as Insurer Clears Rs 77,000 of Rs 80,000 Child’s Pneumonia Treatment Claim
Star Health Insurance Claim Rejection: NewsX Impact as Insurer Clears Rs 77,000 of Rs 80,000 Child’s Pneumonia Treatment Claim

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