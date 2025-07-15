Sthree Sakthi SS-476 Lottery Result Today, July 15, 2025 OUT: Kerala’s ₹1 Crore Tuesday Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM, Want To Check Winner’s List?

Kerala State Lotteries Department has officially declared the Sthree Sakthi Lottery No. SS-476 Result at 3:00 PM today. The highly expected Tuesday draw received significant public participation across the state.

Sthree Sakthi Lottery, regulated by the state government, continues to offer transparent draws with major winning opportunities, including a bumper first prize of ₹1 crore.

Sthree Sakthi Lottery results for today’s 3:00 PM draw have been released by the Kerala State Lotteries Department. This Tuesday draw remains one of the most popular weekly lotteries draws among Kerala lottery enthusiasts. Due to its consistent prize payouts and government oversight the lottery has gained its momentum.

The Sthree Sakthi Lottery provides a platform for thousands of citizens to try their luck in hopes of winning life-changing cash prizes.

This result update is essential for participants of the Sthree Sakthi Lottery, those registered for upcoming draws, or anyone tracking the latest Kerala lottery results.

Today’s Sthree Sakthi Lottery Details (July 15, 2025) :

Draw Name: Sthree Sakthi SS-476

State: Kerala

Draw Date: July 15, 2025

Draw Time: 3:00 PM

Where to Check or Download the Result?

You can download the complete winners list from the official Kerala Government Lottery portal.

Participants are advised to verify their ticket numbers with those published in the Kerala Government Gazette and submit winning tickets within 90 days of the draw date.

The next Sthree Sakthi draw is scheduled for Tuesday, July 22, 2025, at Gorky Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram.

For more updates on upcoming Kerala lottery results, keep visiting the official site or follow trusted news sources.

