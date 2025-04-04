Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, April 4, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Business»
  • Stock Market Bloodbath: Trump’s Tariffs And Global Trade Tensions Sink Markets As Sensex Drops Over 700 Points, Nifty Falls Below 23k

Stock Market Bloodbath: Trump’s Tariffs And Global Trade Tensions Sink Markets As Sensex Drops Over 700 Points, Nifty Falls Below 23k

The market sell-off reflected growing concerns over the impact of these tariffs, with investors reacting to the potential economic disruption caused by the escalating trade tensions between the US and other nations. The global trade climate remains uncertain, influencing market performance.

Stock Market Bloodbath: Trump’s Tariffs And Global Trade Tensions Sink Markets As Sensex Drops Over 700 Points, Nifty Falls Below 23k

Stock Market Bloodbath: Trump’s Tariffs and Global Trade Tensions Sink Markets As Sensex Drops Over 700 Points, Nifty Falls Below 23k


Stock Market: Equity markets witnessed a sharp sell-off on Friday, with benchmark indices falling over one percent. The drop came after US President Donald Trump announced reciprocal tariffs, sparking fears of a global trade war. These concerns caused global sentiment to turn sour, leading to widespread market volatility. Both the Sensex and Nifty saw significant declines, reflecting the growing anxiety over potential trade disruptions. Investors reacted cautiously to the trade tensions, causing a wave of selling in key sectors. As a result, market sentiment weakened, and analysts are closely watching the situation for further developments.

Stock Market Indices Sensex And Nifty Suffer Significant Losses

Sensex plunged 820.15 points or 1.07% to an intraday low of 75,475.21, while the broader NSE Nifty tumbled 313.95 points or 1.35%, reaching 22,936.15.

Markets faced heavy selling pressure, particularly in IT, pharma, and metal stocks. This was triggered by global weakness after US President Donald Trump announced reciprocal tariffs on about 60 countries, including India.

Top Companies included:

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

  • Tata Motors
  • Tata Steel
  • Larsen & Toubro
  • Maruti Suzuki India
  • IndusInd Bank
  • Infosys
  • HCL Technologies
  • NTPC
  • Tech Mahindra
  • Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
  • Adani Ports

The market sell-off reflected growing concerns over the impact of these tariffs, with investors reacting to the potential economic disruption caused by the escalating trade tensions between the US and other nations. The global trade climate remains uncertain, influencing market performance.

Here Are The Key Factors

According to many reports, the key factors are very prominent after the tariff announcement by the trump government.
  • Fears of Global Trade War: US reciprocal tariffs spark fears of a full-blown trade war. China and Canada have vowed countermeasures, heightening market uncertainty.
    “Markets are going through heightened uncertainty… A global trade war has been triggered by the US,” said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
  • Negative Global Cues: US stocks suffered their worst decline since 2020, with the S&P 500 down 4.9% and the Nasdaq 100 down 5.5%. Nearly $2.5 trillion in market value was wiped out.
    Asian markets followed suit, with Tokyo’s Nikkei down 3% and Seoul’s KOSPI down nearly 2%.
  • Sectoral Drag: All 13 NSE sectoral indices closed in the red.
  • Pharma stocks dropped after Trump hinted at potential tariffs.
  • IT shares declined as US tech stocks weakened.
  • Metal shares were hit by concerns over trade barriers.
  • Relentless FII Selling: Foreign investors continued to offload equities, selling Rs 2,806 crore worth of shares on Thursday. Domestic investors bought shares worth Rs 221.47 crore.
  • Investors Await Key Announcements: Investors await US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech on the US economy and policy outlook, and the RBI MPC’s decision on the repo rate.

Also Read: Cipla Shares Tumble 5%, BSE Healthcare Index Down 3.4% Amid Market Pressure

Filed under

BSE Effect of trumps tariff on Indian stock market Indian Stock Market NSE Stock Market stock market news India stocks in focus Trump's tariff Unstable Indian rupee

newsx

Budget Session Concludes, Lok Sabha Adjourned Sine Die
newsx

ED Raids Offices Of Gokul Chit Funds Amid ‘L2: Empuraan’ Controversy
Prime Minister Narendra M

PM Modi Meets Bangladesh’s Muhammad Yunus At BIMSTEC Summit
India’s growing leaders

PM Modi Strengthens Regional Bonds At BIMSTEC With Neighbourhood First policy, Act East policy And...
Stock Market Bloodbath: T

Stock Market Bloodbath: Trump’s Tariffs And Global Trade Tensions Sink Markets As Sensex Drops Over...
newsx

Congress Vows Legal Challenge Against Waqf Bill, Labels It Constitutional Overreach
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Budget Session Concludes, Lok Sabha Adjourned Sine Die

Budget Session Concludes, Lok Sabha Adjourned Sine Die

ED Raids Offices Of Gokul Chit Funds Amid ‘L2: Empuraan’ Controversy

ED Raids Offices Of Gokul Chit Funds Amid ‘L2: Empuraan’ Controversy

PM Modi Meets Bangladesh’s Muhammad Yunus At BIMSTEC Summit

PM Modi Meets Bangladesh’s Muhammad Yunus At BIMSTEC Summit

PM Modi Strengthens Regional Bonds At BIMSTEC With Neighbourhood First policy, Act East policy And MAHASAGAR vision

PM Modi Strengthens Regional Bonds At BIMSTEC With Neighbourhood First policy, Act East policy And...

Congress Vows Legal Challenge Against Waqf Bill, Labels It Constitutional Overreach

Congress Vows Legal Challenge Against Waqf Bill, Labels It Constitutional Overreach

Entertainment

BTS’ Jin Travels Over 6 Hours To Volunteer At South Korea’s Wildfire Relief Centre For Victims; Internet Says ‘Not A Single Day Of Regret’

BTS’ Jin Travels Over 6 Hours To Volunteer At South Korea’s Wildfire Relief Centre For

Shah Rukh Khan’s Thriller ‘Darr’ Returns To Theatres On April 4, Obsessed Again?

Shah Rukh Khan’s Thriller ‘Darr’ Returns To Theatres On April 4, Obsessed Again?

Natural, Relatable, Unmatched: How Malayalam Cinema Redefine ‘Girl Or Guy Next Door’ Look

Natural, Relatable, Unmatched: How Malayalam Cinema Redefine ‘Girl Or Guy Next Door’ Look

‘My Baby She Ran Away’, Ye Confirms Split With Bianca In His New Track ‘BIANCA’

‘My Baby She Ran Away’, Ye Confirms Split With Bianca In His New Track ‘BIANCA’

Bollywood Actor Arshad Warsi Caught In Hilarious IPL Mix-Up After Arshad Khan Dismisses Virat Kohli

Bollywood Actor Arshad Warsi Caught In Hilarious IPL Mix-Up After Arshad Khan Dismisses Virat Kohli

Lifestyle

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank Ideas

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture And Heritage

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture