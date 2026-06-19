Why Is The Indian Stock Market Falling Today? From Accenture To FII Selling, Top Reasons Behind Dalal Street’s Morning Meltdown

Stock Market Crash Today: Why Is the Indian Stock Market Falling Today? I know, everyone who did not see it coming might have a question today, What just knocked the wind out of Dalal Street? After powering through five straight sessions of gains, the Indian stock market hit the brakes on Friday as the bears returned with force. The Sensex tumbled nearly 1%, the Nifty slipped below the crucial 24,000 mark, and investors were left wondering what changed overnight. The biggest trigger came from an unexpected corner, global IT giant Accenture. Its weaker-than-expected revenue outlook sent shockwaves through technology stocks worldwide, sparking heavy selling in Indian IT majors such as Infosys, TCS, HCLTech, Wipro, and Tech Mahindra. Add persistent foreign investor selling, a hawkish US Federal Reserve outlook, and a fresh round of profit booking after a five-day rally, and the result was a sharp reversal in market sentiment.

Is this merely a healthy correction after a strong rally, or the beginning of a deeper pullback? With volatility back on the table and the weekend approaching, traders will be watching every move closely.

What Are The Top Reason That Triggered Stock Market Today?

Accenture’s Weak Outlook Triggers a Tech Rout, Dragging Dalal Street Lower

If there was one event that set the tone for Friday’s market sell-off, it was Accenture’s earnings outlook. The market just did not fall, It had a humpty dumpty great fall from the winning streaks. The global IT services giant trimmed its annual revenue growth forecast, sending an unmistakable message to investors: enterprise technology spending is slowing, and the road ahead may be bumpier than expected. That single announcement was enough to spark a wave of selling across India’s IT sector. Why? Because Indian software majors earn a significant portion of their revenue from global clients, particularly in the US and Europe. Any sign of weaker corporate technology spending immediately raises concerns about future order books, earnings growth, and margins.

The fallout was way too swift than we expected. The Nifty IT index plunged more than 5%, making it the worst-performing sector of the day. Heavyweights such as Infosys, TCS, HCLTech, Wipro, and Tech Mahindra witnessed sharp declines, dragging the benchmark indices lower. With IT carrying substantial weight in both the Sensex and the Nifty, the sector’s slide became the single biggest reason behind Friday’s sharp fall on Dalal Street.

Profit Booking After a Five-Day Rally

After a strong five-day rally, Dalal Street finally hit a pause button. With the Nifty recently crossing 24,150, traders who were riding the momentum chose not to push their luck and quietly booked profits. What looked like a steady climb quickly turned into a “cash-out and chill” moment, adding fresh selling pressure and pulling the market lower.

Hawkish US Federal Reserve Outlook

The US Fed is back to playing spoiler. Its “higher for longer” interest rate stance has strengthened the dollar and pushed bond yields up, making emerging markets like India slightly less attractive. Global investors, sensing tighter conditions ahead, have turned cautious—keeping risk appetite in check and limiting upside momentum.

Persistent FII Selling

Foreign investors are still pressing the sell button, session after session. FIIs continue to pull money out of Indian equities, especially large caps, creating a steady drag on the market. Even strong domestic inflows are struggling to fully balance the pressure, leaving Dalal Street in a quiet but persistent tug-of-war.

Defensive Sectors Step In as Market Bleeds

While the broader market slipped into red, not every sector gave up the fight. Investors quietly rotated into safer pockets like pharmaceuticals and healthcare, often seen as “defensive shields” during volatility. This shift helped soften the blow of the heavy IT sell-off, preventing the decline from turning into a full-blown market crash and offering some stability amid the chaos.

What Investors Should Watch Next

So where does Dalal Street go from here, deeper in red or some kind of sudden comeback? Now traders have their eyes glued to one major trigger, the Reliance Industries AGM. Any new sparks from Jio, retail expansion, AI thrust, or fresh energy blueprints could quickly flip sentiment from worry to relief. But if there is silence or disappointment, then the same old pressure might stay put. With IT already rattled, FIIs staying cautious, and profit booking still happening, the market feels like it is at a weird crossroads.

The real question is, will Reliance end up being the day’s hero, or will the bears keep hold of the final act? Let’s Keep The Optimissin around for it.

Disclaimer: The information provided is for educational and informational purposes only. It should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. The NewsX editorial team does not recommend or endorse any investment decisions based on this content.

Also Read: Stock Market Today, Opening Bell: SENSEX TODAY | NIFTY50 | RUPEE | MARKET…