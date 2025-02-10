Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Monday, February 10, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Stock Market Crash: Sensex Tanks 650 Points, Nifty Drops 200—Key Reasons Explained

Sensex and Nifty plunged as metal, healthcare, and real estate stocks tumbled. The rupee hit an all-time low amid foreign investor selloff and US tariff concerns.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Stock Market Crash: Sensex Tanks 650 Points, Nifty Drops 200—Key Reasons Explained

Stock Market Crash : All sectors barring Media decline; Sensex tumbles 1,100 pts lower to 80,600


The Indian stock market experienced a significant plunge on Monday, February 10, 2025, as a selloff in real estate, healthcare, and metal stocks weighed on investor sentiment. Despite the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) rate cut and the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) victory in the Delhi elections, the market failed to sustain positive momentum.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Indices Tumble Amid Heavy Selling Pressure

At 12:10 PM IST, the benchmark BSE Sensex tumbled 674.97 points (0.87%), settling at 77,185.22, while the NSE Nifty slipped 210.10 points (0.89%), reaching 23,349.85. The indices had already opened lower in early trade, continuing their downward trajectory due to selling pressure from foreign investors.

Market opening data showed that at 9:20 AM IST, Sensex had already lost 302.65 points (0.39%), standing at 77,557.54, while Nifty had declined 98.80 points (0.42%), reaching 23,461.15.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Biggest Losers of the Day

Among the 30 Sensex stocks, Zomato Ltd recorded the most substantial decline, dropping 3.61% to ₹225.40. This was followed by Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd, which fell 3.49% to ₹268.60, and Tata Steel Ltd, which declined 3.47% to ₹133.50.

Other major decliners in the broader Nifty Metal Index included:

  • Vedanta Ltd (-4.61%)
  • Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) (-4.16%)
  • JSW Steel Ltd (-3.04%)
  • National Aluminium Company (-2.90%)
  • Jindal Steel & Power (-2.35%)

Few Gainers in a Bleeding Market

Despite the overall decline, only four out of the 30 Sensex stocks managed to stay in the green:

  • Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd (+0.56%, ₹1,947)
  • Bharti Airtel Ltd (+0.28%, ₹1,682.55)
  • Hindustan Unilever Ltd (+0.22%, ₹2,368.80)
  • Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (+0.14%, ₹4,035)

Bharti Airtel and Hindustan Unilever were among the few stocks that managed to open in the green during early trade.

Sectoral Performance and Market Outlook

The Nifty Midsmall Healthcare Index and Nifty Realty Index witnessed the sharpest losses of the day, both falling 3.14%, while the Nifty Metal Index also plunged 2.77%.

Sector-wise breakdown:

  • Metal stocks faced immense pressure following U.S. President Donald Trump’s announcement of new steel and aluminum tariffs.
  • Healthcare stocks, including Poly Medicure (-4.90%), Alkem Laboratories (-4.65%), and Piramal Pharma (-2.35%), suffered heavy declines.

Rupee Plummets to a Record Low

The Indian rupee also took a hit, falling 44 paise to an all-time low of ₹87.94 per U.S. dollar in early trade. Analysts attributed this decline to growing concerns over potential U.S. trade tariffs, which led to weakness in regional currencies.

As of the latest update, the rupee was trading at ₹87.93, down 0.6% for the day, raising concerns about increased import costs, particularly for crude oil, and its impact on foreign investment sentiment.

Market Experts Weigh In

Kranthi Bathini, Director of Equity Strategy at WealthMills Securities, highlighted that foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) continue to sell their holdings, adding to the market pressure.

“After the rate cut and budget announcement, the market has failed to excite FPIs. The earnings traction has been missing in the short to medium term, causing continued selling pressure. However, as long as Nifty stays above 23,000, we expect a medium-term positive outlook,” said Bathini.

Delhi Election Results and Market Sentiment

Despite the BJP’s victory in the Delhi elections, securing 48 out of 70 seats, market volatility remained high. Analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) believe the result should have provided political stability, but concerns over corporate earnings, global trade tensions, and foreign investor activity have overshadowed the sentiment.

MOFSL noted that the BJP’s victory, backed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and the party’s ‘double-engine governance’ campaign, was expected to reassure investors. However, global economic trends and foreign fund movements will continue to play a crucial role in determining market direction.

What Lies Ahead?

Investors are now looking for corporate earnings reports, company guidance, and RBI’s next move to gauge future market trends. With ongoing U.S. trade policy uncertainties and foreign investor withdrawals, volatility is likely to persist in the coming days.

ALSO READ: Maruti Suzuki Sets Ambitious Export Goal Of 7.5 Lakh Units By 2030-31

Filed under

market selloff metal stocks crash Sensex down Stock Market Crash US tariffs impact

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Thaipusam 2025: Date, Rituals, And Global Celebrations Of Lord Murugan’s Sacred Festival

Thaipusam 2025: Date, Rituals, And Global Celebrations Of Lord Murugan’s Sacred Festival

Congress MP Foresees Mid-Term Elections In Punjab, Claims AAP MLAs Will Defect

Congress MP Foresees Mid-Term Elections In Punjab, Claims AAP MLAs Will Defect

Biovet’s Breakthrough LSD Vaccine for Lumpy Skin Disease Gets Approval

Biovet’s Breakthrough LSD Vaccine for Lumpy Skin Disease Gets Approval

UGC Draft Regulations To Enhance Innovation, Inclusivity, And Autonomy In Higher Education

UGC Draft Regulations To Enhance Innovation, Inclusivity, And Autonomy In Higher Education

Jailed Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar Trolls Kejriwal, Congratulates Him On Defeat: ‘Stop Your Daydreaming About PM Post’

Jailed Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar Trolls Kejriwal, Congratulates Him On Defeat: ‘Stop Your Daydreaming About PM...

Entertainment

Jailed Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar Trolls Kejriwal, Congratulates Him On Defeat: ‘Stop Your Daydreaming About PM Post’

Jailed Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar Trolls Kejriwal, Congratulates Him On Defeat: ‘Stop Your Daydreaming About PM

YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia Apologizes For Obscene Jokes On Comedy Show ‘Had A Lapse In Judgment’

YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia Apologizes For Obscene Jokes On Comedy Show ‘Had A Lapse In Judgment’

Devendra Fadnavis: Freedom of Expression Has Its Limits In Response To Ranveer Allahbadia’s Obscene Jokes

Devendra Fadnavis: Freedom of Expression Has Its Limits In Response To Ranveer Allahbadia’s Obscene Jokes

When Did Drake Date SZA? Full Relationship Timeline Explained As She Once Called It A ‘Childish Fling’

When Did Drake Date SZA? Full Relationship Timeline Explained As She Once Called It A

71.24 Diamond Carats, 1,600 Hours Of Craft Work: Priyanka Chopra’s Stunning Necklace For Brother’s Wedding Steals The Show

71.24 Diamond Carats, 1,600 Hours Of Craft Work: Priyanka Chopra’s Stunning Necklace For Brother’s Wedding

Lifestyle

Valentine’s Week: Why Teddy Day Is The Softest Expression Of Love?

Valentine’s Week: Why Teddy Day Is The Softest Expression Of Love?

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming Platform For Free

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands You Must Visit

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox