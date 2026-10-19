Stock Market Crash Today: Investors Lose Rs 5 Lakh Crore As Sensex, Nifty Plunge. What Went Wrong?

The stock market rally that lifted investors’ hopes last week came to an abrupt halt on Monday, October 19. There are several factors that contributed to the massive drop. Some of the major reasons are heavy selling in banking stocks, rising crude oil prices and persistent foreign investor outflows, which dragged Dalal Street lower. The sharp decline wiped out more than Rs 5 lakh crore in investor wealth by the end of the session.

The BSE Sensex fell over 1,000 points, or 1.4%, to an intraday low of 73,709, while the NSE Nifty 50 dropped 300 points. Both benchmark indices snapped their two-session winning streak, with losses extending beyond large-cap stocks to midcap and smallcap shares.

The total market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies fell from Rs 4,72,62,167 crore on Friday to Rs 4,67,46,191 crore on Monday. But what triggered the sudden reversal after last week’s recovery?

HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank And Axis Bank Lead The Market Selloff

Banking stocks emerged as one of the biggest reasons behind Monday’s market decline. Investors reassessed September-quarter earnings, putting pressure on major private lenders, including HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank.

All three banking heavyweights accounted for half of the Sensex’s decline. It also shows the influence of these banks in the benchmark index.

HDFC Bank shares fell nearly 3 per cent during the session as investors sought clarity on senior management developments, including the appointment of a replacement for Deputy Managing Director Kaizad Bharucha.

Axis Bank shares dropped around 5 per cent intraday after its quarterly performance fell short of market expectations on some key measures. The weakness dragged the private banking index down 1.7 per cent.

Crude Oil Near $109 Raises Fresh Concerns For India

Rising crude oil prices added another layer of uncertainty for investors. Brent crude traded around $108-$109 per barrel during Monday’s session, despite easing from recent levels.

Concerns over oil supplies and tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, a vital route for global energy shipments, have kept prices elevated. Reports of attacks on tankers in the region have further fuelled fears of potential disruptions.

For India, higher oil prices can increase the import bill, put pressure on the rupee and intensify inflation risks. Companies that depend heavily on fuel and petroleum products may also face higher costs, potentially affecting their profitability.

Foreign Investors Pull Out Rs 52,100 Crore In October

Foreign portfolio investor (FPI) outflows continued to weigh on market sentiment. Around Rs 52,100 crore has been withdrawn from Indian equities in October, as per the latest data cited in reports on Monday. The outflows followed net withdrawals of Rs 35,861 crore in September, adding to concerns about sustained foreign selling.

Higher crude prices, rising US bond yields and a stronger dollar have made emerging markets, including India, less attractive to some foreign investors.

Midcap And Smallcap Stocks Also Feel The Heat

Monday’s weakness was not restricted to the Sensex and Nifty. The Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices also ended lower, signalling broader selling pressure across the market.

The decline came just days after investors had gained confidence from the market’s recovery. However, banking sector weakness, expensive crude and continued foreign fund outflows combined to reverse that optimism.

With investors weighing corporate earnings against global risks, the latest selloff highlights how quickly market sentiment can change when multiple pressures build at the same time.