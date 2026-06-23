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Home > Business News > Stock Market Globally Today: Asian Shares Swing Uneasily, Wall Street Slips, Iran Talks And Fed Bets Keep Investors on a Tightrope

Stock Market Globally Today: Asian Shares Swing Uneasily, Wall Street Slips, Iran Talks And Fed Bets Keep Investors on a Tightrope

Asian markets traded on a cautious note as global cues remained mixed, with Wall Street slipping, oil prices rebounding, and Fed expectations weighing on sentiment. Track key market moves across Asia, US futures, and global drivers shaping investor outlook.

Global Stock Market Today On 23 June
Global Stock Market Today On 23 June

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: Tue 2026-06-23 08:14 IST

Global Stock Market News: Asian Markets on a Cautious Note- Asian markets started Tuesday’s session a little on an uneven footing, where investors were sort of balancing optimism tied to easing geopolitical pressures and then again a bit of caution linked to the wider global inflation picture. Oil prices even bounced back after the United States eased its sanctions on Iran, but the mood stayed careful because people still expect the US Federal Reserve might keep things hawkish for a while, so risk appetite didn’t really run wild. Across the region, trading results came out mixed, basically showing that constant tug-of-war between a gradually improving global backdrop and stubborn macroeconomic uncertainty. Meanwhile, US stock futures remained largely subdued after a technology-led sell-off dragged Wall Street lower overnight, adding another layer of caution for global investors. With AI-led optimism swirling alongside geopolitics and central bank assumptions, traders are getting set for yet another day that could turn eventful across the world’s financial markets.

Asian Stock Market Performance At A Glance

Market/Asset Performance Key Highlight
Japan – Nikkei 225 -0.6% Gave up part of its recent gains despite manufacturing data showing the fastest expansion in new orders in over four years.
South Korea Equities -2.0% Swung between gains and losses before ending the session lower.
Taiwan Benchmark Index +0.9% Climbed to a fresh record high.
MSCI Asia-Pacific Index Slightly Lower Edged lower as cautious investor sentiment prevailed.
S&P 500 E-mini Futures -0.2% Indicated a softer start for US equities.
Brent Crude +0.2% Rose to $78.03 per barrel after oil prices rebounded.

US Stock Market Performance At A Glance

Index/Futures Performance Key Highlight
S&P 500 Futures -0.1% Futures edged lower following a technology-led sell-off.
Nasdaq 100 Futures -0.2% Declined as weakness in technology stocks continued.
Dow Jones Futures +22 points (<0.1%) Inched higher ahead of Tuesday’s trading session.
S&P 500 -0.37% Ended lower as technology stocks weighed on broader sentiment.
Nasdaq Composite -1.32% Recorded the biggest decline as tech shares came under pressure.
Dow Jones Industrial Average +148.01 points (+0.29%) Advanced, supported by gains in Caterpillar shares.
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Stock Market Globally Today: Asian Shares Swing Uneasily, Wall Street Slips, Iran Talks And Fed Bets Keep Investors on a Tightrope
Tags: Asian markets todayAsian stock marketsBrent crude priceFed interest rate outlookgeopolitical impact on marketsglobal market updateGlobal stock market newsIran sanctions newsMSCI Asia Pacific IndexNasdaq futuresNikkei 225stock market todayUS stock market updateWall Street today

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Stock Market Globally Today: Asian Shares Swing Uneasily, Wall Street Slips, Iran Talks And Fed Bets Keep Investors on a Tightrope
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