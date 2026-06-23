Stock Market Globally Today: Asian Shares Swing Uneasily, Wall Street Slips, Iran Talks And Fed Bets Keep Investors on a Tightrope

Global Stock Market News: Asian Markets on a Cautious Note- Asian markets started Tuesday’s session a little on an uneven footing, where investors were sort of balancing optimism tied to easing geopolitical pressures and then again a bit of caution linked to the wider global inflation picture. Oil prices even bounced back after the United States eased its sanctions on Iran, but the mood stayed careful because people still expect the US Federal Reserve might keep things hawkish for a while, so risk appetite didn’t really run wild. Across the region, trading results came out mixed, basically showing that constant tug-of-war between a gradually improving global backdrop and stubborn macroeconomic uncertainty. Meanwhile, US stock futures remained largely subdued after a technology-led sell-off dragged Wall Street lower overnight, adding another layer of caution for global investors. With AI-led optimism swirling alongside geopolitics and central bank assumptions, traders are getting set for yet another day that could turn eventful across the world’s financial markets.
Asian Stock Market Performance At A Glance
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