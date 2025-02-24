Stock Market Holiday: BSE, NSE Open Or Closed On Mahashivratri 2025 ?

Check the list of stock market holidays in 2025. BSE and NSE will be closed on February 26 for Mahashivratri. Find out the full list of holidays and their impact on trading.

There will be one holiday in February, May, November and December while the stock exchanges will observe two holidays each in March and August and April and October will see three trading holidays each. Trading at BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) and NSE (National Stock Exchange) will remain closed on Wednesday, February 26, on account of Mahashivratri 2025 holiday.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

As per the list of stock market holidays in February 2025, trading on BSE and NSE will remain closed for the entire Wednesday session i.e. on Wednesday, February 26.

Stock Market Holidays 2025: The leading stock exchanges – BSE and NSE – have announced 14 trading holidays this year. There will be one holiday in February, May, November and December while the stock exchanges will observe two holidays each in March and August and April and October will see three trading holidays each.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Trading at BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) and NSE (National Stock Exchange) will remain closed on Wednesday, February 26, on account of Mahashivratri 2025 holiday.

This means that there will be no trading activity taking place at the Indian stock market this week on Wednesday. As per the list of stock market holidays in February 2025, trading on BSE and NSE will remain closed for the entire Wednesday session i.e. on Wednesday, February 26.This is also the first trading holiday at the BSE and NSE of 2025.

In March, the stock market will remain shut on Friday, March 14, for Holi and Monday, March 31, for Id-Ul-Fitra (Ramzan Id).

Three holidays will be observed in April on Thursday, 10 March, Monday, 14 March and Friday, March 18 for Shri Mahavir Jayanti, Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti and Good Friday, respectively.

Maharashtra Day will be observed on Thursday, May 1 while markets will be closed on Friday, August 15 for Independence Day and Wednesday, August 27, for Ganesh Chaturthi.

October’s three holidays include Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Dussehra on Thursday, October 2, Diwali on Tuesday, October 21 and Diwali Balipratipada on Wednesday, October 22.

The exchanges will conduct Muhurat Trading on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, with timing details to be announced later.

Trading will be suspended on November 5 (Wednesday) for Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti and December 25 (Thursday) for Christmas.

Several holidays coincide with weekends like Republic Day (January 26), Shri Ram Navami (April 6) and Muharram (July 6) fall on Sundays, whilst Bakri Id falls on Saturday, June 7.