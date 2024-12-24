If you’re an investor or trader, it’s crucial to stay informed about the stock market holidays in 2025. The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will observe 14 non-trading days in 2025, which will coincide with major national and regional festivals. Here’s the full list of the holidays for 2025:
Stock Market Holidays in 2025
|Date
|Day
|Holiday
|26 February 2025
|Wednesday
|Maha Shivaratri
|14 March 2025
|Friday
|Holi
|31 March 2025
|Monday
|Eid-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Eid)
|10 April 2025
|Thursday
|Mahavir Jayanti
|14 April 2025
|Monday
|Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti
|18 April 2025
|Friday
|Good Friday
|1 May 2025
|Thursday
|Maharashtra Day
|15 August 2025
|Friday
|Independence Day
|27 August 2025
|Wednesday
|Ganesh Chaturthi
|2 October 2025
|Thursday
|Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti
|21 October 2025
|Tuesday
|Diwali-Laxmi Pujan (Muhurat Trading)
|22 October 2025
|Wednesday
|Diwali-Balipratipada
|5 November 2025
|Wednesday
|Gurunanak Jayanti
|25 December 2025
|Thursday
|Christmas
No Stock Market Holidays in January 2025
- The first month of 2025 does not have any specific holidays for the stock market. Although Republic Day (January 26) is a national holiday, it falls on a Sunday, so there will be no additional trading holidays in January.
February: First Holiday on Maha Shivaratri
- The stock market will remain closed for Maha Shivaratri on February 26, Wednesday.
March: Two Holidays for Major Festivals
- Holi on March 14, Friday and Eid-Ul-Fitr on March 31, Monday will cause market closures.
April: Three Holidays for Religious Observances
- Mahavir Jayanti on April 10, Thursday
- Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14, Monday
- Good Friday on April 18, Friday
May: Maharashtra Day
- The market will close for Maharashtra Day on May 1, Thursday.
August: Independence Day and Ganesh Chaturthi
- Independence Day on August 15, Friday
- Ganesh Chaturthi on August 27, Wednesday
October: Three Holidays Including Diwali
- Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, Thursday
- Diwali-Laxmi Pujan on October 21, Tuesday (with Muhurat Trading session)
- Diwali-Balipratipada on October 22, Wednesday
November: Gurunanak Jayanti
- The market will close for Guru Nanak Jayanti on November 5, Wednesday.
December: Christmas
- The final stock market holiday of the year will be for Christmas on December 25, Thursday.
Holidays Falling on Weekends
Some major holidays in 2025 fall on weekends, meaning there will be no additional stock market holidays on those days:
- Republic Day on January 26 (Sunday)
- Shri Ram Navami on April 6 (Sunday)
- Muharram on July 6 (Sunday)
- Bakri Id on June 7 (Saturday)
The BSE Holidays 2025 and NSE Holidays 2025 cover both national and regional observances, offering traders and investors an opportunity to plan their schedules. By staying updated about these dates, you can manage your trading strategies and avoid any surprises.