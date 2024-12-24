If you’re an investor or trader, it’s crucial to stay informed about the stock market holidays in 2025. The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will observe 14 non-trading days in 2025, which will coincide with major national and regional festivals. Here’s the full list of the holidays for 2025:

Stock Market Holidays in 2025

Date Day Holiday 26 February 2025 Wednesday Maha Shivaratri 14 March 2025 Friday Holi 31 March 2025 Monday Eid-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Eid) 10 April 2025 Thursday Mahavir Jayanti 14 April 2025 Monday Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti 18 April 2025 Friday Good Friday 1 May 2025 Thursday Maharashtra Day 15 August 2025 Friday Independence Day 27 August 2025 Wednesday Ganesh Chaturthi 2 October 2025 Thursday Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti 21 October 2025 Tuesday Diwali-Laxmi Pujan (Muhurat Trading) 22 October 2025 Wednesday Diwali-Balipratipada 5 November 2025 Wednesday Gurunanak Jayanti 25 December 2025 Thursday Christmas

No Stock Market Holidays in January 2025

The first month of 2025 does not have any specific holidays for the stock market. Although Republic Day (January 26) is a national holiday, it falls on a Sunday, so there will be no additional trading holidays in January.

February: First Holiday on Maha Shivaratri

The stock market will remain closed for Maha Shivaratri on February 26, Wednesday.

March: Two Holidays for Major Festivals

Holi on March 14, Friday and Eid-Ul-Fitr on March 31, Monday will cause market closures.

April: Three Holidays for Religious Observances

Mahavir Jayanti on April 10, Thursday

on Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14, Monday

on Good Friday on April 18, Friday

May: Maharashtra Day

The market will close for Maharashtra Day on May 1, Thursday.

August: Independence Day and Ganesh Chaturthi

Independence Day on August 15, Friday

on Ganesh Chaturthi on August 27, Wednesday

October: Three Holidays Including Diwali

Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, Thursday

on Diwali-Laxmi Pujan on October 21, Tuesday (with Muhurat Trading session)

on (with session) Diwali-Balipratipada on October 22, Wednesday

November: Gurunanak Jayanti

The market will close for Guru Nanak Jayanti on November 5, Wednesday.

December: Christmas

The final stock market holiday of the year will be for Christmas on December 25, Thursday.

Holidays Falling on Weekends

Some major holidays in 2025 fall on weekends, meaning there will be no additional stock market holidays on those days:

Republic Day on January 26 (Sunday)

on Shri Ram Navami on April 6 (Sunday)

on Muharram on July 6 (Sunday)

on Bakri Id on June 7 (Saturday)

The BSE Holidays 2025 and NSE Holidays 2025 cover both national and regional observances, offering traders and investors an opportunity to plan their schedules. By staying updated about these dates, you can manage your trading strategies and avoid any surprises.