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Home > Business News > Stock Market Outlook Today On 17 June: GIFT Nifty Signals Cautious Start; Will Nifty Finally Cross 24,000?

Stock Market Outlook Today On 17 June: GIFT Nifty Signals Cautious Start; Will Nifty Finally Cross 24,000?

Stock Market Outlook Today On 17 June 2026: Nifty nears 24,000 as GIFT Nifty signals a cautious start. Investors await the US Fed decision while tracking crude oil prices and global market cues.

Stock Market Outlook Today On 17 June: GIFT Nifty Signals Cautious Start; Will Nifty Finally Cross 24,000?
Stock Market Outlook Today On 17 June: GIFT Nifty Signals Cautious Start; Will Nifty Finally Cross 24,000?

Published By: Priyanka Roshan
Published: Wed 2026-06-17 08:34 IST

Stock Market Outlook Today, 17 June 2026: Dalal Street is at an interesting juncture after posting gains for three straight sessions. The Nifty is again creeping up towards the much-watched 24,000 mark, but investors still seem to be in no mood to place big bets. The reason is simple: all eyes are now on tonight’s later US Federal Reserve policy decision, which could set the tone for global markets in the days ahead. The stock market today in India is set to open lower. The GIFT Nifty index was at 24,003, falling 22.5 points from its previous close of 24,025.50 by 7:36 am, suggesting that the market participants will not be very confident in starting the trade on a higher note after witnessing the bullish trend.

Markets Rally Higher As Gains Slow

Some major benchmark indices ended the day higher and extended their winning streak for the third consecutive day. The SENSEX index stood at 76,808.48, rising 544.15 points or 0.71 per cent, while the Nifty 50 index was at 23,989.15, increasing 135.25 points.

But there was nothing aggressive about the market sentiment behind the headline gains. Trading was mostly range-bound as participants seemed more focused on protecting gains than chasing new highs ahead of a major global event.

You Might Be Interested In

Why Are Investors Watching The Fed So Closely?

This week, the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision is likely to be the biggest trigger for global markets. While a rate hold is largely expected, investors will closely watch Jerome Powell’s remarks for clues on inflation, growth, and the future rate path.

Any surprise in the Fed’s outlook could impact foreign investment flows into emerging markets such as India and affect market sentiment in the near term.

Global Markets Stay Cautious

Wall Street overnight offered little clue. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite Index have opened flat, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average extends its climb after the indices earlier broke an all-time high this week. The Asian markets have opened lower for Wednesday. Losses were led by South Korea’s Kospi, while Japan’s Nikkei and Australia’s ASX 200 also fell back slightly as investors opted to wait for the Fed outcome before taking fresh positions.

Oil Prices Remain Soft, A Boon To India

Oil prices fell to their lowest in almost three months as traders awaited progress on a US-Iran deal and possible re-opening of the Strait of Hormuz.

Brent crude was at $78.92 a barrel, while WTI crude was at $76.09 a barrel. In a broader context India gains from such a fall in oil prices. It helps in keeping inflationary pressures under control and decreases the import bill for India.

Nifty At A Key Technical Crossroad

According to Bajaj Broking Research, Tuesday witnessed the Nifty completing a bullish setup, making strides towards 24,000.

The Nifty traded in a very strong resistance area of 24,050-24,100, the broking said. A sustained breakout above this level could drive a rally to 24,500 and above over the next few weeks.

Meanwhile, experts suggest support is seen around 23,500-23,600, and until these levels are holding, the overall trend is in a bull run and pullbacks could attract buying.

Bank Nifty Takes A Breather After A Steep Rally

The banking index has been one of the best performers in the market over the past few sessions, surging nearly 4,800 points in just ten trading days.

Bank Nifty is starting to show signs of consolidation after such a sharp move. This pause is healthy and does not change the overall bullish outlook, says Bajaj Broking. If the index holds the support zone of 55,500-56,000, it is likely to inch gradually towards the 58,300 levels, the broking added.

Key Factors To Watch Today 

US Federal Reserve policy decision and statement
Global markets react to the Fed announcement
Trends in Crude Oil Prices

Nifty Above 24,000 Mark: Banking Stocks Rally After Recent Fall

For now, the market seems content to bide its time. With the 24,000 level so close, whether Nifty finally breaks through convincingly may depend on what comes out of Washington later tonight.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

Also Read: Stocks To Watch Today On June 17: TCS, HCLTech, NTPC, ICICI Bank, Hyundai Motor India, Bharat Forge And More

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Stock Market Outlook Today On 17 June: GIFT Nifty Signals Cautious Start; Will Nifty Finally Cross 24,000?
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Stock Market Outlook Today On 17 June: GIFT Nifty Signals Cautious Start; Will Nifty Finally Cross 24,000?

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Stock Market Outlook Today On 17 June: GIFT Nifty Signals Cautious Start; Will Nifty Finally Cross 24,000?
Stock Market Outlook Today On 17 June: GIFT Nifty Signals Cautious Start; Will Nifty Finally Cross 24,000?
Stock Market Outlook Today On 17 June: GIFT Nifty Signals Cautious Start; Will Nifty Finally Cross 24,000?
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