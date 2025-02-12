Stock Market Shock: Sensex Crashes, Nifty Plunges For 6th Day – Key Stocks Tumble, Investors Panic!

Sensex and Nifty nosedived for the sixth consecutive session, hitting new lows. Over 433 Nifty and 556 Sensex stocks touched their 52-week lows as the market turmoil deepened.

India’s benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, continued their downward spiral on Wednesday, extending their losing streak to six consecutive sessions. Both indices tumbled nearly 1% each, hitting fresh intraday lows and deepening investor concerns.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

At 10:05 AM, the Sensex had plummeted by over 860 points, settling at 75,430.23, while the Nifty slipped 260 points to 22,814.50.

Market-Wide Decline: Realty, Media Hit Hardest

Almost every sector felt the heat, with the Nifty IT index being the sole exception, posting a modest 0.28% gain. The hardest-hit sectors were:

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Nifty Realty (-2.62%)

Nifty Media (-2.53%)

Nifty Smallcap 250 (-3%)

Nifty Microcap 250 (-2.92%)

Biggest Losers: Mahindra & Mahindra, Reliance, Adani Ports

Major stocks suffered steep losses, including:

Sensex Losers: Mahindra & Mahindra, Zomato, Reliance, Adani Ports, IndusInd Bank

Nifty Losers: Reliance Industries, Bharat Electronics Ltd, Axis Bank, BPCL

In a stark reflection of the market’s bearish sentiment, a record 433 Nifty stocks and 556 Sensex stocks hit their 52-week low levels.

Massive Selloff: Sensex Drops 3,200 Points in 6 Days

Since the start of this extended downturn, Sensex has shed nearly 3,200 points, while Nifty is nearing a 1,000-point loss. Analysts are closely watching the trend, as investors brace for further volatility in the coming days.

ALSO READ: Gaurs Group To invest Around Rs 750 Crore On New Luxury Housing Project In Greater Noida