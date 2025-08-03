Stock Market Today: August Series Kicks Off with Tariffs, Earnings And FII Outflows Hammering Stocks! Here Is What To Expect This Week

Market Slide: August Series Kicks Off with a Bang

Did you catch the market tremors on Friday? The Indian stock markets opened the August derivatives series with a noticeable drop. The Sensex fell sharply by 586 points, closing at 80,599.91, down 0.72%. Meanwhile, the Nifty slipped 203 points to end at 24,565.35, a decline of 0.82%. Midcap and small-cap indices felt even more pressure, sliding 1.37% and 1.59%, respectively.

Why the sell-off? Investors reacted to looming tariff concerns, a mixed earnings season, and persistent foreign institutional investor (FII) outflows. FIIs alone pulled out a massive ₹27,000 crore, marking nine consecutive sessions of selling. This broad sell-off pushed more than 2,700 stocks on the BSE lower, compared to roughly 1,300 gainers.

Are you ready for the rollercoaster ride August might bring? Stay tuned as we track how these trends evolve through the week!

Key Market Triggers To Watch This Week

Trade Jitters:

The U.S. imposed a 25% tariff on Indian goods starting August 1, causing a dip in market sentiment. This move adds uncertainty to trade relations and fuels worries about export disruptions and economic growth challenges.

FII Outflows:

Foreign institutional investors have been aggressively selling Indian equities due to a strong U.S. dollar and global risk aversion. This sustained outflow adds pressure on the markets and reflects cautious investor sentiment amid global uncertainties.

Q1 Earnings:

Major companies like Bharti Airtel, SBI, Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto, and LIC will release their quarterly results this week. Market participants are closely watching these earnings reports for signs of corporate health and future growth prospects.

IPO Buzz:

About 10 new IPOs are set to open next week, alongside the listing of 12 recent issues. This increased activity highlights investor appetite and fresh capital inflows in the primary market despite current volatility.

Crude & Gold Moves:

Crude oil prices dropped nearly $2 per barrel on fears of weakening demand, while gold rose 1.8% as investors sought safe-haven assets amid market turbulence and tariff concerns.

Market Mood For This Week: Technical Breakdown Signals Trouble Ahead

Market experts warn that the sentiment is turning cautious as key technical levels give way. The Nifty recently closed below its critical 200-day moving average and slipped past its recent support at 24,600. Analysts caution that unless a strong recovery emerges soon, the index could see further declines toward the 24,400–24,450 zone. This signals potential weakness ahead and calls for careful monitoring in the coming sessions.

Meanwhile, the Bank Nifty appears fragile, hovering near crucial support between 55,550 and 55,150. A break below this range could accelerate selling pressure, pushing the index down to the 54,500 level. On the upside, resistance is expected around 56,000 to 56,500, which the market will need to breach to regain bullish momentum.

Traders and investors should stay alert as these technical signals point to possible volatility. The coming days will be critical in determining whether the markets stabilize or face extended pressure.

Market Outlook: What To Expect Next Week

With the RBI monetary policy review scheduled for August 4–6, traders are adopting a cautious stance. The India VIX remains moderately elevated around 12, indicating increased market uncertainty. Experts suggest that the overall market structure currently points to a bearish-to-range-bound trend. A potential trend reversal might occur around August 8, but key technical levels will be critical to watch.

For the Nifty index, a decisive move above the 24,800–25,000 range could trigger short-covering rallies, pushing the index toward 25,500 or higher. However, if the index breaks below the 24,400 support level, it may face further declines toward 24,000. Until Nifty clearly breaches these key levels, bearish sentiment is expected to persist. Investors and traders should stay alert to these technical signals and RBI’s policy updates to better gauge market direction in the coming week.

