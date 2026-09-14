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Home > Business News > Stock Market Today: BSE, NSE Closed For Ganesh Chaturthi As West Asia Tensions Push Oil Higher

Stock Market Today: BSE, NSE Closed For Ganesh Chaturthi As West Asia Tensions Push Oil Higher

Indian stock markets remain closed for Ganesh Chaturthi as Asian equities fall amid West Asia tensions, rising oil prices and global energy supply concerns.

Indian Markets Shut For Ganesh Chaturthi As Oil Prices Rise (Image: AI-generated)
Indian Markets Shut For Ganesh Chaturthi As Oil Prices Rise (Image: AI-generated)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Mon 2026-09-14 10:43 IST

Indian equity markets will remain closed on Monday, September 14, for Ganesh Chaturthi, with no trading or settlement across the BSE and NSE equity, derivatives, and securities lending and borrowing (SLB) segments. Trading on both exchanges will resume on Tuesday, September 15, 2026. The holiday comes as Asian markets opened mostly lower amid fresh worries over West Asia tensions, oil supplies and the impact on the global energy market.

Stock market today sees Asian markets under pressure

Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.59 per cent, while the broader Topix declined 0.15 per cent. South Korea saw sharper losses, with the Kospi dropping 3.45 per cent at the open and the Kosdaq falling 2.30 per cent. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 remained largely flat.

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In mainland China and Hong Kong, markets also traded lower. The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.33 per cent, while China’s CSI 300 declined 0.66 per cent. On the Hang Seng, technology and basic materials stocks led the losses, falling 0.82 per cent and 0.80 per cent, respectively.

Stock market today tracks rising energy supply risks

The pressure on Asian markets came as concerns grew over global energy supplies after Saudi Arabia shut its critical East-West pipeline. The route provides an alternative way to transport oil while bypassing the Strait of Hormuz.

Fresh attacks on Saudi Arabia and vessels in the Gulf region pushed oil prices higher and added to fears of further disruptions. Brent crude futures rose 2.6 per cent to USD 107.36 a barrel after gaining nearly 9 per cent last week.

Stock market today watch turns to crude prices

US crude, also known as West Texas Intermediate (WTI), climbed 2.4 per cent to USD 102.48 a barrel. At the time of reporting, Brent crude was trading around USD 107.86 per barrel, while US crude stood at around USD 103.18 per barrel.

Gold also moved lower as higher bond yields reduced the appeal of the non-interest-bearing asset. Gold prices fell 0.3 per cent to USD 4,336 an ounce and were trading around USD 4,331.20 an ounce at the time of reporting.

Stock market today resumes trading on Tuesday

For Indian investors, the domestic market will remain shut for the Ganesh Chaturthi holiday, meaning there will be no trading or settlement activity on Monday across the listed BSE and NSE segments covered by the holiday.

The Stock market today picture will therefore be shaped by global developments while Indian investors await Tuesday’s session, when trading on both exchanges is scheduled to resume.

(with inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Stock Market Today: Sensex Falls 593 Points, Nifty Down 207 As Crude Crosses USD 108 Amid Iran-US War   

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Stock Market Today: BSE, NSE Closed For Ganesh Chaturthi As West Asia Tensions Push Oil Higher
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Stock Market Today: BSE, NSE Closed For Ganesh Chaturthi As West Asia Tensions Push Oil Higher
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