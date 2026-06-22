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Home > Business News > Stock Market Today, Closing Bell: Postive Ending Of Session, Sensex Jumps 250 Points, Nifty Holds Near 24,100; Pharma & IT Lead Gains

Stock Market Today, Closing Bell: Postive Ending Of Session, Sensex Jumps 250 Points, Nifty Holds Near 24,100; Pharma & IT Lead Gains

Stock market closing update: Sensex gained 250 points and Nifty closed near 24,100. Pharma, IT, auto and metal stocks led gains, while FMCG and consumer durables dragged. Full market highlights, top gainers and losers inside.

stock market today, Closing Bell
stock market today, Closing Bell

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: Mon 2026-06-22 15:39 IST

Stock Market Today, Closing Bell: Indian equity benchmarks ended the session on a cheerful note, with the Sensex rising about 250 points and the Nifty comfortably holding near the 24,100 mark, signaling steady investor appetite. The rally was broad-based, led by media, IT, metal, pharma, auto and energy stocks, while FMCG and consumer durables played party pooper. Pharma heavyweights Cipla, Dr Reddy’s, and Sun Pharma, along with Tech Mahindra and Reliance Industries, led gains, whereas Asian Paints, Titan, Nestle India, Trent and Shriram Finance lagged. Midcaps and smallcaps also joined the optimism with modest gains, keeping the market mood pleasantly upbeat and resilient today steady.

Stock Market @3:30 PM

        • Nifty 50: 24,087.20 (+74.10, +0.31%)
        • Sensex: 77,094.07 (+291.17, +0.38%)

        Indian markets closed higher with benchmark indices showing steady gains Nifty 50 rose to 24,087.20, up 74.10 points or 0.31 percent, while Sensex advanced 291.17 to 77,094.07, gaining 0.38 percent, supported by selective buying across key sectors and stable sentiment.

                      Top Gainers In Stock Market Today

                      Stock Open High Low Previous Close
                      CIPLA 1,372.00 1,418.20 1,370.60 1,351.80
                      TECHM 1,414.00 1,444.00 1,414.00 1,409.60
                      DRREDDY 1,278.10 1,306.00 1,271.20 1,272.10
                      BAJAJ-AUTO 10,116.00 10,268.00 10,088.00 10,066.00
                      SUNPHARMA 1,845.00 1,865.20 1,834.00 1,838.30
                      INFY 1,055.00 1,080.30 1,055.00 1,051.40
                      RELIANCE 1,316.70 1,344.90 1,314.10 1,309.50

                      Top Losers In Stock Market Today

                      Stock Open High Low Prev. Close
                      ASIANPAINT 2,742.70 2,756.50 2,670.00 2,732.90
                      TITAN 4,405.30 4,414.50 4,353.00 4,419.90
                      NESTLEIND 1,422.80 1,430.70 1,398.20 1,414.80
                      SHRIRAMFIN 1,003.95 1,005.75 983.80 1,001.90
                      TRENT 3,209.80 3,241.80 3,171.00 3,205.80
                      POWERGRID 289.00 292.85 288.80 292.25
                      JSWSTEEL 1,290.00 1,296.90 1,275.00 1,287.70

                      The broader mood stayed kind of constructive, with buying interest showing up across a few key sectors too. Still, sectoral divergence kept happening, like defensive issues and consumption-driven names saw some profit booking, while cyclical areas along with export-linked stocks did better. All in all, the market ended in a steady way; there was sustained optimism, and selective sector rotation basically pushed the gains higher.

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                      (With Inputs)

                      (Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

                      Also Read: ITR Filing 2026: Can You Save Tax on Stock Market Profits? What ITAT Ruling Says….

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                      Stock Market Today, Closing Bell: Postive Ending Of Session, Sensex Jumps 250 Points, Nifty Holds Near 24,100; Pharma & IT Lead Gains
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                      Stock Market Today, Closing Bell: Postive Ending Of Session, Sensex Jumps 250 Points, Nifty Holds Near 24,100; Pharma & IT Lead Gains
                      Stock Market Today, Closing Bell: Postive Ending Of Session, Sensex Jumps 250 Points, Nifty Holds Near 24,100; Pharma & IT Lead Gains
                      Stock Market Today, Closing Bell: Postive Ending Of Session, Sensex Jumps 250 Points, Nifty Holds Near 24,100; Pharma & IT Lead Gains
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