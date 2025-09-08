LIVE TV
Home > Business > Stock Market Today: Closing Bell | Sensex And Nifty Close Higher With Modest Gains Amid Positive Market Sentiment

Stock Market Today: Closing Bell | Sensex And Nifty Close Higher With Modest Gains Amid Positive Market Sentiment

Stock Market Today: Indian markets ended slightly higher on September 8, led by strong auto and metal sectors. IT and consumer stocks faced pressure amid tax concerns and profit booking, with mixed sector performances overall.

STOCK MARKET Closing
STOCK MARKET Closing

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: September 8, 2025 16:16:07 IST

Stock market Today | Closing Bell : On September 8, Indian stock markets saw slight gains after a volatile day.

The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices rose by 0.5 percent. Top Nifty gainers included Tata Motors, JSW Steel, Eicher Motors, M&M, and Bajaj Auto, while Trent, SBI Life Insurance, Asian Paints, IndusInd Bank, and Tech Mahindra faced selling pressure.

The Auto sector led gains with a 3% rise, helped by the recent GST cut, with M&M, Eicher, Maruti, and TVS hitting record highs. Metal stocks also performed well after a Morgan Stanley upgrade. However, the IT sector fell nearly 1% amid concerns over US outsourcing taxes. What industries caught your eye today?

Sector Performance In Stock Market Today

Auto Sector

  • Supported Nifty with a 3% rise
  • 6 of the top 8 Nifty gainers are from the auto pack, helped by GST rate cuts
  • M&M, Eicher, Maruti, TVS Motor hit record highs, rising up to 4%

IT Sector

  • Declined by 1% due to selling pressure related to US outsourcing tax news

Consumer Sector

  • Saw profit booking with key losers including Trent, Asian Paints, and Nestle

Banking Sector

  • Nifty Bank gained 72 points, closing at 54,187

Metal Sector

  • Metal stocks rallied after Morgan Stanley’s upgrade
  • JSW Steel up 3%
  • Bharat Forge surged 6% on improved sentiment
  • Motherson rose 4% on positive FY30 target

Energy Sector

  • Vedanta dropped 2% amid reports of being the largest bidder for JP Associates

Telecom Sector

  • Indus Towers extended gains, moving 2% higher as promoter raised stake

Others

  • Amber Enterprises slipped 4% despite its unit receiving ₹1,200 Cr funding
  • Mobikwik continued strong buying momentum, up 11% today and 49% this month
  • Prime Focus hit a 10% upper circuit for the second day on block deals
  • Vikram Solar gained 8% after L&T awarded a 336 MW module order

Market Breadth

  • Favored advances with an advance-decline ratio of 4:3

Stock Market Lowest Today

Stock Market Closing

  • Sensex: 80,787.30, up 76.54 points (0.095%)
  • Nifty: 24,773.15, up 32.15 points (0.13%)

Sensex closed marginally lower, while Nifty gained slightly, reflecting a flat trading session amid mixed market sentiments and sector performances on September 5.

Stock Market Opening

  • Sensex is trading at 80,929.96, up 219.20 points (0.27%) this morning.
  • Nifty stands at 24,817.30, rising 76.30 points (0.31%) at market open.

Sensex and Nifty opened higher today, with Sensex up 219 points and Nifty rising 76 points, signaling a positive start amid encouraging market trends and upbeat investor sentiment.

Top Gainers In Stock Market Today

  • Tata Motors share price: 721.00 (+4.21%)
  • Mahindra And Mahindra share price: 3,710.00 (+4.17%)
  • Maruti Suzuki India share price: 15,255.00 (+2.35%)
  • Bajaj Finance share price: 944.50 (+0.73%)
  • Tata Steel share price: 168.85 (+0.72%)

Top Losers In Stock Market Today

  • Asian Paints share price: 2,528.00 (-1.97%)
  • Nestle India share price: 1,193.00 (-1.38%)
  • HCL Technologies share price: 1,402.80 (-1.18%)
  • Tech Mahindra share price: 1,461.00 (-1.13%)
  • Sun Pharmaceutical Industries share price: 1,577.90 (-1.05%)

Tags: business newsclosing bellniftysensexstock market todaytop gainerstop losers

Stock Market Today: Closing Bell | Sensex And Nifty Close Higher With Modest Gains Amid Positive Market Sentiment

