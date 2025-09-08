Stock Market Today: Closing Bell | Sensex And Nifty Close Higher With Modest Gains Amid Positive Market Sentiment

Stock market Today | Closing Bell : On September 8, Indian stock markets saw slight gains after a volatile day.

The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices rose by 0.5 percent. Top Nifty gainers included Tata Motors, JSW Steel, Eicher Motors, M&M, and Bajaj Auto, while Trent, SBI Life Insurance, Asian Paints, IndusInd Bank, and Tech Mahindra faced selling pressure.

The Auto sector led gains with a 3% rise, helped by the recent GST cut, with M&M, Eicher, Maruti, and TVS hitting record highs. Metal stocks also performed well after a Morgan Stanley upgrade. However, the IT sector fell nearly 1% amid concerns over US outsourcing taxes. What industries caught your eye today?

Sector Performance In Stock Market Today