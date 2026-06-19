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Home > Business News > Stock Market Today, Closing Bell: Sensex Falls 607 Points, Nifty Ends Lower As IT Sector Drags Markets

Stock Market Today, Closing Bell: Sensex Falls 607 Points, Nifty Ends Lower As IT Sector Drags Markets

Stock Market Today: Sensex fell 607 points and Nifty slipped below 24,050 in a volatile session led by IT weakness. Pharma, telecom, and power stocks outperformed, while midcaps and smallcaps showed resilience despite broader market pressure and mixed investor sentiment.

Stock Market Today: 5 Key Impacts on Indian Markets
Stock Market Today: 5 Key Impacts on Indian Markets

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: Fri 2026-06-19 15:58 IST

Stock Market Today, Closing Bell: The Indian stock market ended the session on a mixed, but honestly pretty resilient note, where some weakness in heavyweight indices did not really manage to spoil the broader mood. The Sensex slipped 607.08 points (0.78%) to 76,802.90, while the Nifty fell 154.90 points (0.64%) to 24,013.10, hinting at clear pressure in a few select large-cap counters. But then market breadth told another tale, with 2,137 stocks advancing against 1,905 declining, like buyers were still lingering, active underneath the surface.

Sector-wise it felt divided, as if two separate tapes were running at the same time. Pharma, power, telecom, and capital goods took the lead, with Nifty Pharma up 0.73%, BSE Telecom climbing 1.59%, and power adding more than 1% as well. Meanwhile, IT stocks had to take the hit, with Nifty IT dropping 3.65%, which made it the worst-hit segment for the day.

On the stock front, Eternal and Bharti Airtel were among the gainers, while Reliance, ITC, and certain healthcare names managed to hold gains. Also, midcaps and smallcaps appeared to do better than the benchmarks, keeping the market’s underlying sentiment more upbeat than the headline numbers alone would imply. 

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Stock Market @3:30 PM

  • Sensex: 76,802.90
  • Change: −607.08
  • Percentage: −0.78%
  • Nifty 50: 24,013.10
  • Change: −154.90
  • Percentage: −0.64%

Markets ended lower with both Sensex and Nifty extending losses, reflecting weak investor sentiment and profit booking. Broad-based selling pressure weighed on indices as traders stayed cautious ahead of global cues, keeping overall market tone negative through the session.

      Stock Market Recovery Update: Sensex Cuts Losses, Nifty Reclaims 24,000

      • Sensex: 76,795.02
      • Change: −614.96 points
      • Nifty 50: 24,009.90
      • Level: Back above 24,000
      • Market breadth:
        • Advances: 1,852
        • Declines: 1,993
        • Indicates mild improvement from earlier weakness

      The recovery in indices looks more like a technical bounce than a strong trend reversal, as selling pressure still outweighs advances in broader market breadth. Despite Nifty reclaiming the 24,000 mark, caution remains elevated with continued weakness in select heavyweight counters keeping sentiment under pressure.

                  Top Gainers In Stock Market Today

                  Company Equity Open High Low Prev. Close
                  ETERNAL Equity 257.00 264.90 254.55 258.55
                  BHARTIARTL Equity 1,874.30 1,917.50 1,867.20 1,874.80
                  POWERGRID Equity 288.95 292.90 287.65 288.70
                  NESTLEIND Equity 1,394.00 1,420.00 1,394.00 1,400.40
                  NTPC Equity 361.95 368.00 359.95 361.95
                  ITC Equity 289.80 294.55 288.40 291.15
                  APOLLOHOSP Equity 8,404.00 8,521.00 8,400.00 8,411.50
                  SUNPHARMA Equity 1,824.00 1,842.70 1,820.90 1,824.80

                  Top Losers In Stock Market Today

                  Company Open High Low Prev. Close
                  INFY 1,062.30 1,066.00 1,030.00 1,127.50
                  TCS 2,105.00 2,138.00 2,059.90 2,203.30
                  TECHM 1,350.00 1,417.20 1,344.00 1,447.70
                  HCLTECH 1,110.00 1,136.00 1,091.40 1,161.80
                  M&M 3,110.00 3,130.00 3,059.00 3,136.50
                  WIPRO 176.76 181.48 174.89 182.84
                  RELIANCE 1,328.00 1,338.20 1,305.30 1,328.10
                  KOTAKBANK 402.50 403.55 398.00 402.95
                  HINDUNILVR 2,209.60 2,210.60 2,179.90 2,218.50

                  (With Inputs)

                  (Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

                  Also Read: Jio IPO Takes a Big Step Forward as Mukesh Ambani Confirms DRHP Filing Today…

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                  Stock Market Today, Closing Bell: Sensex Falls 607 Points, Nifty Ends Lower As IT Sector Drags Markets
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                  Stock Market Today, Closing Bell: Sensex Falls 607 Points, Nifty Ends Lower As IT Sector Drags Markets
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