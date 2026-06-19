Stock Market Today, Closing Bell: Sensex Falls 607 Points, Nifty Ends Lower As IT Sector Drags Markets

Stock Market Today, Closing Bell: The Indian stock market ended the session on a mixed, but honestly pretty resilient note, where some weakness in heavyweight indices did not really manage to spoil the broader mood. The Sensex slipped 607.08 points (0.78%) to 76,802.90, while the Nifty fell 154.90 points (0.64%) to 24,013.10, hinting at clear pressure in a few select large-cap counters. But then market breadth told another tale, with 2,137 stocks advancing against 1,905 declining, like buyers were still lingering, active underneath the surface.
Sector-wise it felt divided, as if two separate tapes were running at the same time. Pharma, power, telecom, and capital goods took the lead, with Nifty Pharma up 0.73%, BSE Telecom climbing 1.59%, and power adding more than 1% as well. Meanwhile, IT stocks had to take the hit, with Nifty IT dropping 3.65%, which made it the worst-hit segment for the day.
On the stock front, Eternal and Bharti Airtel were among the gainers, while Reliance, ITC, and certain healthcare names managed to hold gains. Also, midcaps and smallcaps appeared to do better than the benchmarks, keeping the market’s underlying sentiment more upbeat than the headline numbers alone would imply.
Stock Market @3:30 PM
- Sensex: 76,802.90
- Change: −607.08
- Percentage: −0.78%
- Nifty 50: 24,013.10
- Change: −154.90
- Percentage: −0.64%
Markets ended lower with both Sensex and Nifty extending losses, reflecting weak investor sentiment and profit booking. Broad-based selling pressure weighed on indices as traders stayed cautious ahead of global cues, keeping overall market tone negative through the session.
Aishwarya is a journalism graduate with over 4.5 years of experience thriving in the buzzing corporate media world. She’s got a knack for decoding business news, tracking the twists and turns of the stock market, covering the masala of the entertainment world, and sometimes her stories come with just the right sprinkle of political commentary. She has worked with several organizations, interned at ZEE and gained professional skills at TV9 and News24, And now is learning and writing at NewsX, she’s no stranger to the newsroom hustle. Her storytelling style is fast-paced, creative, and perfectly tailored to connect with both the platform and its audience. Moto: Approaching every story from the reader’s point of view, backing up her insights with solid facts.
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