Stock Market Today: Closing Bell | Sensex Snoozed, Nifty Barely Blinked, Dalal Street Ended On A Flat Note

Stock Market Today: Flat, Fidgety, but Not Falling Apart. Indian markets basically spent the day doing what traders hate most , going nowhere in a hurry, and somehow still acting busy. The Sensex slipped 141.90 points (–0.19%) to close at 75,867.80, while the Nifty barely blinked, down just 6.55 points (–0.03%) at 23,907.15. So yeah, a full session, for nearly zero drama on the scoreboard. Breadth, however, told a slightly more curious tale, 2,168 stocks advanced vs 1,877 declined, and 160 stayed unchanged. It’s like the market saying, “we’re confused, but politely so,” or something along those lines. Sector-wise, media, power, and capital goods grabbed attention with gains near 3%, while auto and metals also hopped into a mildly upbeat mood. Meanwhile, IT, FMCG, banking, and oil & gas were a touch under pressure, pulling sentiment just enough to keep the indices from going anywhere fast.
The rupee also chose calmness for once, closing almost flat at 95.69 per dollar, no fireworks, no panic, just quiet steadiness.
As for midcaps and smallcaps, they looked a bit more comfortable, with marginal gains suggesting selective buying rather than broad enthusiasm, still there, but not exactly loud about it.
Stock Market Today Sector Wise
Currency Check: Rupee closes flat at 95.69 per dollar, marginally unchanged from previous close of 95.68 on Wednesday.
Sector-wise Performance
- Media: +3%
- Power: +3%
- Capital Goods: +3%
- Auto: +1%
- Metal: +1%
- Telecom: +1%
Broader Market
- IT
- FMCG
- Banking
- Oil & Gas
- Nifty Midcap: +0.4%
- Smallcap: Marginal gains
Stock Market Today At Closing
Aishwarya is a journalism graduate with over 4.5 years of experience thriving in the buzzing corporate media world. She’s got a knack for decoding business news, tracking the twists and turns of the stock market, covering the masala of the entertainment world, and sometimes her stories come with just the right sprinkle of political commentary. She has worked with several organizations, interned at ZEE and gained professional skills at TV9 and News24, And now is learning and writing at NewsX, she’s no stranger to the newsroom hustle. Her storytelling style is fast-paced, creative, and perfectly tailored to connect with both the platform and its audience. Moto: Approaching every story from the reader’s point of view, backing up her insights with solid facts.
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