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Home > Business News > Stock Market Today: Closing Bell | Sensex Snoozed, Nifty Barely Blinked, Dalal Street Ended On A Flat Note

Stock Market Today: Closing Bell | Sensex Snoozed, Nifty Barely Blinked, Dalal Street Ended On A Flat Note

Stock Market Today ended flat with Sensex and Nifty barely moving as mixed sector performance kept indices range-bound. Gains in auto, metal, and power offset weakness in banking and IT stocks.

Stock Market Today
Stock Market Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: Wed 2026-05-27 15:47 IST

Stock Market Today: Flat, Fidgety, but Not Falling Apart. Indian markets basically spent the day doing what traders hate most , going nowhere in a hurry, and somehow still acting busy. The Sensex slipped 141.90 points (–0.19%) to close at 75,867.80, while the Nifty barely blinked, down just 6.55 points (–0.03%) at 23,907.15. So yeah, a full session, for nearly zero drama on the scoreboard. Breadth, however, told a slightly more curious tale, 2,168 stocks advanced vs 1,877 declined, and 160 stayed unchanged. It’s like the market saying, “we’re confused, but politely so,” or something along those lines. Sector-wise, media, power, and capital goods grabbed attention with gains near 3%, while auto and metals also hopped into a mildly upbeat mood. Meanwhile, IT, FMCG, banking, and oil & gas were a touch under pressure, pulling sentiment just enough to keep the indices from going anywhere fast.

The rupee also chose calmness for once, closing almost flat at 95.69 per dollar, no fireworks, no panic, just quiet steadiness.

As for midcaps and smallcaps, they looked a bit more comfortable, with marginal gains suggesting selective buying rather than broad enthusiasm, still there, but not exactly loud about it.

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Stock Market Today Sector Wise

Currency Check:  Rupee closes flat at 95.69 per dollar, marginally unchanged from previous close of 95.68 on Wednesday.

Sector-wise Performance

  • Media: +3%
  • Power: +3%
  • Capital Goods: +3%
  • Auto: +1%
  • Metal: +1%
  • Telecom: +1%

Broader Market

  • IT
  • FMCG
  • Banking
  • Oil & Gas
  • Nifty Midcap: +0.4%
  • Smallcap: Marginal gains

Stock Market Today At Closing 

      STOCK MARKET CLOSING (3:30 PM)

      • Sensex: 75,867.80 141.91 (0.19%)
      • Nifty: 23,907.15 6.55 (0.027%)

      Markets closed marginally lower as Sensex and Nifty slipped slightly amid muted trading. Investors remained cautious, tracking global cues, earnings updates, and ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties across sectors overall market sentiment

          Top Gainers In Stock Market Today

          • TMPV
          • HINDALCO
          • POWERGRID
          • ETERNAL
          • NTPC
          • BAJAJ-AUTO
          • TATASTEEL
          • INDIGO

          Top Losers In Stock Market Today

          • ONGC
          • HDFCBANK
          • HDFCLIFE
          • WIPRO
          • SBILIFE
          • DRREDDY
          • ICICIBANK
          • INFY
          • ITC

          (With Inputs)

          (Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

          Also Read: Gold Rates In Middle East Today On Bakra Eid; Check out NOW!

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          Stock Market Today: Closing Bell | Sensex Snoozed, Nifty Barely Blinked, Dalal Street Ended On A Flat Note
          Tags: Dalal Streetequity indicesIndia Marketsindian stock marketMarket Closemidcap stocksnifty-50rupee ratesector performancesensexsmallcap stocksstock market newsstock market today

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