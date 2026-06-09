Stock Market Today | Closing Bell: Sensex Surges 395 Points, Nifty Tops 23,200 Mark As Realty And Banking Stocks Shine

Indian benchmark equity indices closed higher on June 9, extending gains amid broad-based buying across sectors. Strong participation from banking, realty and other key sectors helped markets finish firmly in positive territory, while information technology stocks remained the only major laggards during the session. The benchmark BSE Sensex ended the day at 73,918.76, rising 394.50 points, or 0.54 per cent, from the previous close. The rally was supported by sustained buying interest across several sectors as investors remained optimistic about market momentum despite mixed global cues.

Nifty Reclaims 23,200 Mark

The NSE Nifty 50 also finished in the green, closing at 23,242.10, up 119.10 points, or 0.52 per cent. The index comfortably crossed and held above the psychologically important 23,200 level, reflecting strength in the broader market.

Broad-Based Buying Supports Market Rally

Most sectoral indices witnessed gains during the trading session as investors accumulated stocks across various segments of the market.

Banking and realty stocks emerged among the key drivers of the rally, contributing significantly to the positive market sentiment and helping benchmark indices maintain upward momentum throughout the day.

IT Stocks Buck Trend

While most sectors participated in the rally, information technology stocks remained under pressure and were among the few pockets of weakness in an otherwise positive market session. The sector’s underperformance prevented an even stronger rise in benchmark indices.

Investors Remain Optimistic

The strong closing reflects continued investor confidence in domestic equities, with buying seen across large-cap and sector-specific counters. The ability of the Nifty to sustain levels above 23,200 is being viewed as a positive sign for market sentiment in the near term.

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