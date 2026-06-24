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Home > Business News > Stock Market Today | Closing Bell: Sensex Surges 790 Points, Nifty Reclaims 24,000 Led By Banks And IT

Stock Market Today | Closing Bell: Sensex Surges 790 Points, Nifty Reclaims 24,000 Led By Banks And IT

Indian markets closed sharply higher on June 24, with the Sensex jumping nearly 790 points and the Nifty reclaiming 24,000. Strong buying in banking and IT stocks, falling crude oil prices, FII inflows and optimism over an India-US trade deal fuelled the broad-based market rally.

Stock Market Today | Closing Bell: Sensex Surges 790 Points, Nifty Reclaims 24,000 Led By Banks And IT (Via Canva)
Stock Market Today | Closing Bell: Sensex Surges 790 Points, Nifty Reclaims 24,000 Led By Banks And IT (Via Canva)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: Wed 2026-06-24 16:50 IST

Indian benchmark indices staged a strong comeback on Wednesday, with the Sensex soaring nearly 790 points and the Nifty reclaiming the crucial 24,000 mark after a volatile start to the week. Robust buying in banking, IT and financial stocks helped markets recover sharply from the previous session’s losses, lifting investor sentiment across Dalal Street. The BSE Sensex ended the day close to the 77,000 level, while the NSE Nifty settled above 24,000, reflecting broad-based optimism among investors. The rally was driven by easing concerns over global markets, a decline in crude oil prices and renewed hopes surrounding a possible India-US trade agreement.

Banking & IT Stocks Power Market Rebound

Banking and information technology stocks emerged as the biggest contributors to the rally. Private lenders witnessed strong buying interest, while major IT companies rebounded after recent weakness, helping benchmark indices recover lost ground.

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Market participants viewed the rally as a sign of improving confidence after a sharp correction witnessed earlier this week. Banking stocks, which carry significant weight in benchmark indices, played a key role in pushing the market higher.

Falling Crude Oil Prices Boost Sentiment

One of the major triggers behind Wednesday’s rally was the continued decline in crude oil prices. Lower oil prices are generally viewed as positive for India, as they help reduce import costs, ease inflationary pressures and improve fiscal stability.

The drop in crude prices encouraged investors to return to equities, particularly sectors that are sensitive to input costs and economic growth.

Trade Deal Optimism Supports Bulls

Investor sentiment also received support from growing expectations of progress in trade discussions between India and the United States. Market experts believe a favourable trade agreement could strengthen economic activity and improve foreign investment flows into India.

Alongside positive global cues, the prospect of stronger economic cooperation added momentum to the day’s gains.

FIIs Return As Buyers

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were seen returning to Indian equities, providing additional support to the market. Their participation helped strengthen the upward trend, particularly in large-cap banking and technology stocks.

Analysts noted that sustained foreign inflows could help the market maintain its recovery momentum in the coming sessions.

What Investors Should Watch Next

Despite Wednesday’s strong rebound, market participants remain cautious about global economic developments, interest rate expectations and corporate earnings. Experts believe the Nifty’s ability to hold above 24,000 will be closely watched in the coming days.

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Stock Market Today | Closing Bell: Sensex Surges 790 Points, Nifty Reclaims 24,000 Led By Banks And IT
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Stock Market Today | Closing Bell: Sensex Surges 790 Points, Nifty Reclaims 24,000 Led By Banks And IT

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Stock Market Today | Closing Bell: Sensex Surges 790 Points, Nifty Reclaims 24,000 Led By Banks And IT
Stock Market Today | Closing Bell: Sensex Surges 790 Points, Nifty Reclaims 24,000 Led By Banks And IT
Stock Market Today | Closing Bell: Sensex Surges 790 Points, Nifty Reclaims 24,000 Led By Banks And IT
Stock Market Today | Closing Bell: Sensex Surges 790 Points, Nifty Reclaims 24,000 Led By Banks And IT

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