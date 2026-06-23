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Home > Business News > Why Is Dalal Street Down Today? From Global Sell-Off to IT Crash – Key Triggers Behind Nifty & Sensex Fall

Why Is Dalal Street Down Today? From Global Sell-Off to IT Crash – Key Triggers Behind Nifty & Sensex Fall

Indian stock market crash today: Sensex falls over 900 points and Nifty slips below 24,000 amid global sell-off, IT crash, FII outflows, and rising volatility across Dalal Street.

Stock Market Today, Closing Bell: Why Is Dalal Street Down Today?
Stock Market Today, Closing Bell: Why Is Dalal Street Down Today?

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: Tue 2026-06-23 15:38 IST

Stock Market Today, Closing Bell: Indian equity markets ended the session in a sharp bloodbath, with benchmark indices turning red across the board. The Sensex crashed over 900 points, while the Nifty 50 slipped brutally below the 24,000 mark, shaking investor confidence. What began as cautious trading quickly escalated into aggressive selling, as weak global cues, relentless FII outflows, and a risk-off wave swept through Dalal Street. Heavyweight IT and metal stocks led the downfall, amplifying the pressure and deepening losses. Volatility spiked and sentiment turned fragile, as markets reacted sharply to global turmoil and economic uncertainty. The session ended on a jarring note of fear and profit-booking dominance.

Stock Market @3:30 PM

  • Nifty 50: 23,794.45 down with 308.45 (-1.28%) today
  • Sensex: 76,109.33 down with 984.74 (-1.28%) today

Indian markets slipped sharply with both Nifty and Sensex falling around 1.28%. Broad-based selling pressure, weak global cues, and risk-off sentiment triggered heavy declines, wiping out nearly 300–1000 points as investors booked profits amid rising volatility and global uncertainty.

Why Is The Stock Market Down Today?

  • Asian Market Meltdown: South Korea’s KOSPI crashed up to 10%, triggering circuit breakers and temporary trading halt. Japan’s Nikkei 225 also fell over 3.2%, spreading panic across Dalal Street.
  • Severe IT Sector Sell-off: Nifty IT index fell nearly 2% as global brokerages like Jefferies and Morgan Stanley flagged weak demand. Infosys and TCS dropped nearly 3% on muted tech outlook.
  • Metal Stocks Plunge: Nifty Metal index declined over 2.7% due to global commodity correction, stronger US Dollar, and expectations of faster oil supply recovery after US-Iran developments.
  • US Rate Hike Fears: Rising expectations of further US Federal Reserve rate hikes increased risk-off sentiment, pressuring emerging markets like India.
  • FII Outflows and Weak Rupee: Continuous foreign selling and rupee depreciation to 94.69 vs USD added pressure on Indian equities as dollar strength hit a 13-month high.
  • Surge in Market Volatility: India VIX rose over 8% to 14, signaling higher fear, uncertainty, and intraday volatility in markets.

                    Top Gainers In Stock Market Today

                    Symbol Open High Low Previous Close
                    CIPLA 1,422.80 1,461.00 1,418.80 1,415.70
                    DRREDDY 1,297.20 1,329.50 1,294.90 1,290.70
                    POWERGRID 290.45 293.05 289.60 289.75
                    ASIANPAINT 2,669.00 2,695.40 2,650.10 2,674.00
                    MARUTI 13,420.00 13,549.00 13,236.00 13,421.00
                    AXISBANK 1,358.60 1,371.90 1,356.10 1,358.60
                    SUNPHARMA 1,870.00 1,902.40 1,863.50 1,862.90

                    Top Losers In Stock Market Today

                    Symbol Open High Low Previous Close
                    INFY 1,053.80 1,055.30 1,026.20 1,065.40
                    ADANIENT 3,072.00 3,091.70 2,951.30 3,059.60
                    WIPRO 179.50 179.50 174.00 180.18
                    TCS 2,111.00 2,114.00 2,056.00 2,127.80
                    TATASTEEL 197.75 197.98 192.73 198.97
                    BEL 435.00 435.00 418.50 431.50
                    JSWSTEEL 1,270.00 1,278.40 1,233.40 1,282.40
                    HINDALCO 999.00 999.00 978.00 1,014.20

                    (With Inputs)

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                    (Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

                    Also Read: ITR Filing 2026: Can You Save Tax on Stock Market Profits? What ITAT Ruling Says….

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                    Why Is Dalal Street Down Today? From Global Sell-Off to IT Crash – Key Triggers Behind Nifty & Sensex Fall
                    Tags: asian market fallDalal Street crashFII outflows Indiaglobal market crashhome-hero-pos-10india vix riseindian stock market newsmetal stocks fallnifty fall below 24000Nifty IT Crashnifty sensex newsSensex crashstock market closing bellstock market todaystock market update 2026why market is down today

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                    Why Is Dalal Street Down Today? From Global Sell-Off to IT Crash – Key Triggers Behind Nifty & Sensex Fall
                    Why Is Dalal Street Down Today? From Global Sell-Off to IT Crash – Key Triggers Behind Nifty & Sensex Fall
                    Why Is Dalal Street Down Today? From Global Sell-Off to IT Crash – Key Triggers Behind Nifty & Sensex Fall
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