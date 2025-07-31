Stock Market Today: CRASH ALERT! Sensex Down With 600 Points, Nifty Open In Red — Markets React Sharply To Trump’s 25% Tariff Shock

Stock Market Today: Thursday Watch — Bracing for Turbulence Amid Trade Tensions

Good morning, traders! Buckle up — Thursday might not be as smooth as it looks. While the markets ended in the green yesterday, expect a sharp reaction today as sentiment sours following President Trump’s 25% tariff bomb on Indian goods. Yes, again. And just as investors were hoping for a break, the Federal Reserve held rates steady with no real hint of a September cut. Cue the global anxiety.

GIFT Nifty is pointing to a muted-to-weak start, and foreign investors are still pulling out — not a great sign. Even strong earnings from companies like L&T might not be enough to hold up sentiment today.

Feeling unsure? You’re not alone. It’s a day to tighten your stop-losses, stay in defensive sectors like pharma, energy, and realty, and avoid the FOMO trades. Volatility is likely your only guarantee. So, what’s your play for today?

Stock Market Opening Bell

The Indian Stock Market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty opened on RED note at 24,661.00 with −194.05 (0.78%) points, Whereas Sensex opened on a RED and flat note at 80,877.85 with −603.27 (0.74%) points from previous session.

The market may fall hard today, as the investors sentimnets are hurt by the Trump’s tariff imposition of 25% on India. The Indian Stock Market was trusted to be a safe ground to play for the investors, but after the imposition of tariff, the mood is not fine these days!

What Could Move The Stock Market Today With Global Cues: All Eyes on Fed as July Meeting Begins

Global Markets | Powell Pauses, Trump Strikes — Will Markets Flinch Today?

Wall Street had a case of mood swings on Wednesday. First, Fed Chair Jerome Powell did what he does best — speak carefully and crush September rate cut hopes without saying it outright. The Fed kept rates unchanged, citing a solid labor market and “somewhat elevated” inflation, though two dissenting governors suggest all’s not well in rate-land.

Just as markets were processing that, President Trump added spice to the stew by slapping a 25% tariff on Indian goods, effective August 1. That’s right — trade tensions are back on the front burner, and investors worldwide are gripping their coffee cups nervously.

The Dow dropped 172 points, the S&P slipped slightly, and somehow, the Nasdaq ended higher (probably still riding the AI wave).

So traders — will today’s market melt like ghee on a hot pan, or hold steady? Stay alert. With Powell on pause and Trump on attack, the next move could be wild.

Stocks To Watch Today

Tata Motors TML CV Holding Pte. Ltd. (subsidiary) will launch an all-cash tender offer for full acquisition of Iveco Group N.V. shares at €14.1 each, aiming to delist it from Euronext Milan.

Tata Steel Q1FY26 net profit surged 116.5% YoY to ₹2,077.68 crore, driven by better net realizations and cost optimizations. Revenue declined 2.91% YoY to ₹53,178.12 crore.

Mahindra & Mahindra Q1FY26 net profit jumped 24% YoY to ₹4,083 crore from ₹3,283 crore.



Read More: Stocks To Watch Today: Larsen & Toubro, NTPC, Reliance Industries And Many More In Focus

Check Top Gainers And Top Losers On The Share Market

The market sentiments are heavily influenced by many things happening around the world. From geopolitical tensions to investor sentiments, all these factors are affects the Indian stock market.

After The Stock Market Opened, Here Are The Top Gainers And Top Losers On NSE List Today- (According to early trading session)

Top Gainers: (AT 9:20 AM)

HPIL

MSPL

HEG

GREAVESCOT

GVPTECH

Top Losers:

MAHLOG-RE

FAZE3Q

VALIANT-RE

DENORA

ALLDIGI

Stock Market On Wednesday

Market Wrap Wednesday | Nifty Ends at 24,850 on Expiry Day Jitters, Sensex Adds 144 Points

F&O expiry brought the drama, and the markets didn’t disappoint! Despite the volatility, the bulls managed a mild win. On July 30, Nifty closed at 24,855, up 34 points, and Sensex gained 144 points to end at 81,481. Mid and smallcaps? Just about kept up with marginal gains.

IT, FMCG, and capital goods showed up in hero mode, keeping the indices afloat, while auto, PSU banks, and realty decided to take the day off, each slipping 0.5%.

Winners’ club included L&T, Tata Consumer, NTPC, Sun Pharma, and Maruti—the usual suspects when markets need saving. Meanwhile, Tata Motors, Hero MotoCorp, Power Grid, and Bajaj Auto hit the brakes.

So, how did your portfolio handle the expiry-day turbulence?

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

Also Read: Stock Market Today Live Updates: Sensex Falls 600 POints, Nifty Slips deeper, Indices Dip Over 0.7% As Trade Tensions Weigh