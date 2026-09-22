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Home > Business News > Stock Market Today: Sensex Gains 400 Points, Nifty Near 23,500 As Oil Prices Fall For 4th Day; What Happened On Dalal Street?

Stock Market Today: Sensex Gains 400 Points, Nifty Near 23,500 As Oil Prices Fall For 4th Day; What Happened On Dalal Street?

Indian markets open higher as easing crude prices and softer US bond yields lift sentiment, with Sensex and Nifty extending gains for a fourth straight session.

Stock market today opens higher as crude oil prices ease (Image: AI-generated)
Stock market today opens higher as crude oil prices ease (Image: AI-generated)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Tue 2026-09-22 10:24 IST

Indian equity markets opened higher on Tuesday, with Stock market today sentiment supported by easing crude oil prices and softer US bond yields. The Sensex opened at 74,901.50 against Monday’s close of 74,858.99 and was trading at 74,915.28, up 56.29 points or 0.08 per cent, around 9:25 am. The Nifty opened at 23,454.05 against 23,414.30 previously and stood at 23,449.60, up 35.30 points or 0.15 per cent.

Stock market today sees broad gains as oil, yields support sentiment

All broad-market indices were in the green in early trade. Nifty Realty was the top sectoral gainer, rising more than 1 per cent, while Nifty IT was the biggest laggard, falling over 1 per cent, followed by Nifty Midsmall IT & Telecom.

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On the NSE, Coal India, HDFC Life, Asian Paints, IndiGo, SBI Life, M&M, HDFC Bank, JSW Steel, Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel, Power Grid and LT were among the top gainers. HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Cipla, Bajaj-Auto and Axis Bank were among the early losers.

Stock market today gets boost from falling crude prices

On the BSE, Adani Ports, HDFC Life, IndiGo, Asian Paints, Kotak Bank, M&M, Maruti, Trent, LT, Power Grid, NTPC and Eternal were among the top gainers. HCL Tech, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, Hindustan Unilever and Reliance were among the top drags.

Market and banking expert Ajay Bagga said, “Global risk appetite staged a high-conviction rebound on Monday, driven by a sharp retreat in crude oil prices, renewed diplomatic posturing between Washington and Tehran, and pre-summit optimism ahead of high-level US-China talks. Wall Street surged to near-record highs, led by a massive rally in tech equities, while global bond yields stabilized.”

Stock market today eyes fourth straight session of gains

For India, Bagga said the tactical setup was “decisively constructive”, citing a fourth consecutive day of gains, a sliding oil risk premium, recovering foreign institutional investor (FII) flows and positive GIFT Nifty momentum. He also warned, “Expiry day moves expected to be volatile in the last hour.”

He added that crude oil had posted a fourth straight session of losses, “unwinding a significant chunk of their recent geopolitical risk premium.” Brent crude was around $101.24 a barrel, while crude oil was trading near $93.03.

Stock market today faces key 23,600 resistance

Analyst Vipin Dixena said the market opened positively on easing crude and softer US bond yields. “Nifty has now gained for four consecutive sessions as domestic liquidity is cushioning the market, but sustained FII participation would make this recovery much more convincing,” he said.

Dixena said crude falling towards $100-$101 is positive for India as it eases pressure on the rupee, inflation and the import bill. “Technically, 23,500–23,600 is the key resistance zone for me. Nifty needs a convincing move above 23,600 to signal that this recovery is developing into a stronger trend,” he said.

“Above that, 23,800–24,000 becomes possible. On the downside, 23,300 is the immediate support, followed by the crucial 23,000 level. RSI has also improved, indicating that bearish momentum is gradually easing,” he added.

(with inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Stock Market Today: Sensex Jumps 400 Points As Crude Cools, Nifty Holds Above 23,360    

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Stock Market Today: Sensex Gains 400 Points, Nifty Near 23,500 As Oil Prices Fall For 4th Day; What Happened On Dalal Street?
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Stock Market Today: Sensex Gains 400 Points, Nifty Near 23,500 As Oil Prices Fall For 4th Day; What Happened On Dalal Street?

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Stock Market Today: Sensex Gains 400 Points, Nifty Near 23,500 As Oil Prices Fall For 4th Day; What Happened On Dalal Street?
Stock Market Today: Sensex Gains 400 Points, Nifty Near 23,500 As Oil Prices Fall For 4th Day; What Happened On Dalal Street?
Stock Market Today: Sensex Gains 400 Points, Nifty Near 23,500 As Oil Prices Fall For 4th Day; What Happened On Dalal Street?
Stock Market Today: Sensex Gains 400 Points, Nifty Near 23,500 As Oil Prices Fall For 4th Day; What Happened On Dalal Street?
Stock Market Today: Sensex Gains 400 Points, Nifty Near 23,500 As Oil Prices Fall For 4th Day; What Happened On Dalal Street?

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