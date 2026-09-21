Stock Market Today: Sensex Jumps 400 Points As Crude Cools, Nifty Holds Above 23,360

Indian benchmark indices opened higher on Monday, with the Sensex gaining more than 400 points and the Nifty holding above 23,360. Easing crude oil prices supported sentiment despite muted cues from GIFT Nifty. At around 9:27 AM, the Sensex was trading at 74,718.49, up 423.53 points or 0.57% from its previous close of 74,294.96, after opening at 74,535.18. The Nifty was at 23,376.15, up 29.75 points or 0.13%, against its previous close of 23,346.40, after opening at 23,330.20.

Stock market today gets support as crude falls for fourth session

The broader market remained mixed, with Nifty Realty emerging as the top sectoral gainer after rising more than 1%. IT, media, metal, PSU Bank and financial services stocks traded in the red. Most broad market indices were also in negative territory.

On BSE, UltraTech, IndiGo, Asian Paints, Sun Pharma, HCL Tech, Trent, Titan, Hindustan Unilever, M&M, LT, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, Tata Steel, TCS, BEL and NTPC were among the top gainers. Adani Ports, Bharti Airtel, Power Grid and Infosys were the top laggards.

Stock market today tracks oil moves as Brent slips to $101

On NSE, IndiGo, Asian Paints, Sun Pharma, Reliance, Kotak Bank, SBI Life, Hindustan Unilever, NTPC, HDFC Bank, M&M, Bajaj-Auto, ITC and BEL were among the top gainers. Adani Ports, Bharti Airtel, Power Grid, Infosys, Wipro, Bajaj Finance, Tech Mahindra, Cipla, ONGC and Titan were among the top losers in early trade.

Crude oil prices fell for a fourth straight session. Brent dropped to $101 per barrel from Friday’s settlement of $103.87 as markets priced in the possibility of US-Iran contact at the United Nations this week, along with improved flows through the Strait of Hormuz. At the time of reporting, Brent was around $101.61 per barrel, while crude oil was trading at around $98.09. Gold prices also eased, trading at around $4,367.88.

Stock market today weighs US-Iran contact and rupee outlook

Anindya Banerjee of Kotak Securities said Aramco has sold around 60 million barrels through the Strait of Hormuz for September and October loading, helping Gulf exports recover to 1–1.5 million barrels per day. Saudi shipments through the strait exceeded 2 million barrels per day in the first half of September, around 1 million barrels per day higher than in August, according to independent estimates.

“This is why visible transit counts understate what is actually moving, and it is why the supply fear has eased — the 12-month Brent spread has narrowed to around USD 21 from about USD 30 in the middle of the month, and premium grades such as Murban and Oman have come off their peaks,” Banerjee said. He added, “Prices are showing weakness, and unless Brent can reclaim USD 105, we see a decline towards USD 96.”

“The immediate trigger is whether US–Iran contact at the United Nations is confirmed from Tuesday. That will decide whether the premium unwinding in crude continues or rebuilds, and with it the near-term direction of the rupee and the precious metals,” he said.

Stock market today faces 23,400 hurdle, analyst says

Market analyst Vipin Dixena said, “The Indian market is starting the week on a cautious but relatively stable note. The biggest positive trigger for Indian market is the sharp cooling in crude. the interesting part is that the market is showing resilience despite the geopolitical uncertainty. If crude continues to cool and FII selling does not return aggressively, that can give domestic equities some breathing room.”

“Technically, 23,400 is the immediate hurdle for Nifty. A sustained breakout above 23,400 can take the index towards 23,500–23,600, while 23,200 is the first support and 23,100–23,070 is the stronger support zone. Until 23,400–23,600 is decisively reclaimed, I would consider the broader structure to be in a recovery attempt rather than a confirmed reversal,” he said.

Also Read: Stock Market Today: Sensex Gains 80 Points, Nifty Rises 33 After Fed Rate Hike; Rupee Crosses Rs 96